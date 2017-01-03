Paul and April Enberg of Verndale have been selected by the Wadena Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) to receive the 2016 Outstanding Conservationist Award for Wadena County.

The Enbergs utilize a diverse crop rotation including cover crops with deep roots to break up soil compaction and improve soil quality, use nitrification inhibitors with early applications of ammonia to reduce nitrogen loss by volatilization, apply nutrients within 30 days of planned planting dates and split nitrogen applications prior to planting and after crop emergence. The Enbergs installed a rotational grazing system for their beef cows and regularly rotate their cows through paddocks at the prescribed time to optimize grass growth and prevent potential overgrazing. Manure management is built into this as well to decompose into their soils rather than running off the land. When using ag chemicals, the Enbergs utilize drift reduction practices and electronically control applications to more precisely apply pesticides to their intended targets. They also spot spray and mechanically treat any weeds throughout the farm.

All of the things they do on their farm, including having a diverse crop rotation, outwintering their cows, planting cover crops, implementing a nutrient management plan and a rotational grazing system and making their land better for wildlife are what makes our natural resources better. The Enbergs don't do these practices for the recognition but to be good stewards of the land. Agriculture is needed on the landscape and with local farmers like them, it has a bright future. Wadena SWCD is proud to award Paul and April Enberg as the Outstanding Conservationists of Wadena County for 2016.

A "Certificate of Merit" is presented to the Outstanding Conservationist from each Soil and Water Conservation District by "The Farmer" magazine at the Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts annual convention. The Annual Convention was Dec. 4-6 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Bloomington.