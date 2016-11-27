Clergy View: The turkey must wait

The tradition is saying grace—especially on the most important occasions. This story can be traced back to a farm house in Nebraska where my wife grew up. I'll never forget my first Thanksgiving there. Twenty-two places were set at a very long table. Caroline's dad, my future father-in-law, stood next to a pile of 22 plates and two beautiful turkeys. He would carve and serve, but first we stood to sing the grace. We would hold hands, young and old alike. And then in his beautiful baritone with a smile of gratitude he'd lead us in singing the grace.

One thing has changed in the years since. Both of Caroline's parents have died, but it's not as if they are no longer with us. And it's not as if my parents are no longer with us—they have also died. We still stand and pray before we eat. But we also invoke the memory of those in this family who we cherish. There are grandchildren, some of whom never met their grandparents, but they know them, because we tell their stories. The food must wait while we pause to hold hands, give thanks, to name those who loved us so and to frame it all in God's story.

This coming Thanksgiving, parts of our family will be separated, but we know that there will be circles of people holding hands. They will be in Nebraska, Virginia, Texas, Arizona and Minnesota. Someone will take the lead mentioning we are about to sing the Doxology and why we do this. Before we sing we remember and pray for those we no longer see. We remember other members of the family wherever they may be. We offer our thanksgivings for all of our blessings.

Sometimes, and these are special moments, we will have guests with us, and they don't always know the words to the Doxology. So what do we do? We practice it with them. The words are so special it seems a real loss to leave them out of this hymn. And then, still holding hands, and looking around at the gift of family and friends, we take our time, singing slowly, treasuring the words of this 400-year-old hymn.

"Praise God, from whom all blessings flow;

Praise him, all creatures here below;

Praise him above, ye heav'nly host;

Praise Father, Son, and Holy Ghost.

Amen."

The Rev. George H. Martin is interim senior pastor at Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa.