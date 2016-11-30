Area students win Northern Co-op Foundation scholarships
Northern Co-op Foundation scholarships for the 2016-17 school year were awarded to seven Minnesota students. Those selected include: Eliot Keskitalo, Ottertail; Alison Gerads, Freeport; Rebecca Paskewitz, Browerville; Paul Palmersheim, St. Joseph; Zachary Schertler, Deer Creek; Emma Schmitz, Wadena; and Amanda Tschida, Holdingford.
Scholarships were awarded to seniors in or a graduate of high school and who showed potential for significant contributions to cooperative organizations. They must be enrolled at an institution of higher learning and will take a course in business or economics that studies the principles of cooperatives.
Students who wish to apply for the scholarships in the future may do so by obtaining a scholarship at www.stearnselectric.org in early february and submit it on or before the March 1 deadline. Applications are also available through the local high school guidance counselors and the Northern Co-op Foundation Board of Directors.