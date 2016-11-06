Clergy View: Love your homeless neighbor

Do you recognize these verses? They begin the parable of the Good Samaritan, a story in which the "holy" people, the priest and the Levite, ignore a man who has been left for dead on the side of the road only to be cared for by a Samaritan, a people despised by most of the Jews in Jesus' time.

Often our "neighbors" are not the people we expect them to be. Sometimes our neighbors don't have homes. Have you ever wondered how we in the Brainerd lakes area love our homeless neighbors?

New Pathways is a wonderful program that helps homeless families. Many churches in the area host families for a week at a time, four times a year while these families get back on their feet. Unfortunately, at times, families may find themselves on a waiting list for weeks. And, as you may have heard, New Pathways is facing a challenge to their future. The lease on the house where the offices and day center is located is ending in March of 2017. The house is owned by the Brainerd School District which leased the house to New Pathways for only $1 a year which makes finding a new location that is within the program's budget extremely difficult. Without a new location, the program will cease to exist.

There are other great programs: Bridges of Hope, Salvation Army, Lutheran Social Services, but none of these provide emergency shelter other than a possible one night stay in a hotel IF your need arises Monday through Friday during office hours. Other than the women's shelter, which is specifically for victims of domestic violence, the nearest option for a bed is in St. Cloud. But the two shelters in St. Cloud are frequently full. If there is an open bed, the person still has to get themselves to St. Cloud. There is a bus that goes to St. Cloud. It runs once a day at 2 p.m. so hopefully your need for a shelter happens before that time.

I don't know about you, but the fact there are no emergency options for homeless adults without children in this area is completely unacceptable. How exactly are we showing our love for our homeless neighbors? Do we really follow the words of Jesus who calls us to seek the lost, feed his sheep, love our neighbors? We can do better, my friends. Those of us who are Christian are a people who believe "with God, all things are possible." We must find a solution that truly takes care of the needs of our most vulnerable neighbors. May it be so.

Leslie Moughty is pastor of First Congregational United Church of Christ, Brainerd.