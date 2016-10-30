Church briefs - Oct. 27 edition
Harvest festival set for Oct. 29
St. Hubert's Catholic Church will be hosting their annual harvest festival Saturday, Oct. 29 in Bluegrass from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The festival will be held in the faith formation center located on the church grounds.
Featured this year will be bingo, a bakery, crafts, produce sale, cutlery sale, jar bar, christian women's booth and parish nurse health booth. The new "Homemade with Love" cookbook will also be on sale. There will be a silent auction and door prizes available every hour. Breakfast and lunch will be on sale. Everyone is invited to attend.