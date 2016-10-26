Holweger graduates from basic training
Specialist Samantha Holweger, combat medic, graduated from basic training July 22 at Fort Sill, Okla. She was an honor graduate, top 10 percent of her class. She will complete advanced training Nov. 18 at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas, before being stationed at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Landstuhl, Germany.
Holweger is the daughter of Gary and Carol Holweger and sister of Joseph Holweger. Grandparents are Charles and Gladys Chase and the late Mary Chase.