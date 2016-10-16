Church briefs - Oct. 13 edition

Weil guest musician Oct. 16

Aaron Weil will be the guest musician at Wadena Assembly of God, 419 1st St. NW, this Sunday, Oct. 16 at 10:30 a.m. Weil serves in his local church in northern Minnesota but also travels the nation, performing concerts and encouraging local churches.

Wadena Assembly of God invites the community to come and enjoy a refreshing service with Weil as he mixes his own style of bluegrass, country and contemporary music with an obvious heart for God and a love for people.