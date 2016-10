Addilee Kait Swank, girl, was born on Oct. 7 to Morgan Swank and Bradyn Sickels of Verndale. She weighed 6 lbs., 12 oz. and was 20 inches long. She was delivered by Dr. Laura DuChene at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. Grandparents are Monica and Randy Baker and Scott Sickels and Kellie Lovas.