Menahga author pens devotional 'On the Side of Truth'

"On the Side of Truth" is a nine-month devotional contrasting the many truths of Scripture.

"This devotional will appeal to readers who want a deeper and more challenging walk with Christ," Citrowske shares. "It will help Christians who are 'stuck' in their walk and feel as though they do not know where to start. The weekly challenges will give them steps they can take to begin living out their life for Christ in a real way."

"On the Side of Truth" sets apart from other spiritual guidebooks with its exploration of deep faith issues meanwhile covering the most basic and most important doctrines of the Bible.

Kelly Citrowske is a wife and a mother who loves to study the word of God. She and her family reside Menahga, Wadena County. She became a Christian in her mid-20s and quickly fell in love with God's word, becoming an avid studier of it. Her passion for the lost coupled with her love for the Bible compelled her to reach out to people in various capacities. She has facilitated many Bible studies, attended several short-term mission trips around the world and has been involved with youth and jail ministries. Her greatest desire is to see others come to salvation in Christ and continue to grow in the knowledge of the Lord. Nothing gives her more pleasure than to witness how the truth of the Scripture transforms the lives of those who trust it.

The book is available for purchase online at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.