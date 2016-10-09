The beauty of God's Grace

She bikes to my door to take a walk and talk. She's a firefly of light and love, with shining blue eyes and freckles, accompanied by the sweetest and softest of voices.

Grace explains her journey with Hodgkin's lymphoma and her trust and relationship with God. Her faith is beautiful and her outlook on life, refreshing. The day we take our walk is in stark contrast to the battle with darkness I had over the prior days. It is God's gift to me. It's when Love puts shoes on and walks with you and she's a 14 year old girl with cancer.

Grace is currently in treatment and transplants, driving 300 miles every three weeks in between, sports, school and youth group. I would say she's an angel, but even better, she's a daughter of the King, created in His image and she's living authentically, with purpose.

On our walk I tell her: "Gracie, God only chooses a very special few for very special journeys, like the cancer walk." She takes her face in her hands and says to me: "Oh. My. You get it. I mean, you really get it." Her angel voice does state that, "Cancer sucks," but she also adds, "Most people don't understand how I could have any joy or a hope at all, but I do, I really do."

When we sit in my living room for another hour I ask if I can take more photos of her because I want to remember how she lit up my room. We talk about taking the hard things in life as a class, and how to be good students in it. When it's time for her to go, I ask if I can pray for her and she quickly responds, "Of course. May I pray for you, too?"

Certainly.

Gracie attends the same church as me, so I knew her, but not as deeply as after our walk on that magical Monday afternoon. Within hours of the post I had more than 100 people acknowledging and commenting on the impact Gracie had made on their lives. It was true. She was different. She was allowing God to use her in a way that was supernatural.

The evening of, "Let me introduce you to Grace," I started to get a cold and I began to feel like absolute crap. I shuffled throughout the house, upstairs and down, whining aloud with my hoodie on and announcing, "I don't feel good. I feel like crap." I asked all members of the family who were home to stop what they were doing and individually pray for me. My husband did, as did two of my sons. They prayed according to the memo I had given a couple years ago on HOW to pray when one feels like crap.

You see, most times when we're not feeling well and we ask someone to pray for us they begin with, "Dear God, I pray Debbie would feel better ..." WAIT. WHAT? I don't want to FEEL better, I want to BE better. I want to be healed and done with "it. My family knows "how" to pray, but still Joey said, "Mom, I don't feel like praying, but I will."

After Joe prayed I went to the bathroom and lay on the floor. I was miserable and knew the throwing up part was coming. It came. This went on for about an hour.

Finally, I able was able to roll into bed. Twenty minutes later my husband, Dan, crawled in and I said, "Please pray again, but this time for Gracie." As I lay on the bed I realized this little bout with sickness wasn't about me, it was about GRACIE. My assignment for that evening was to pray for Gracie's healing and to experience the loneliness and sick that comes with cancer on a bathroom floor.

Recently, someone sent me a post on Instagram that read, "A key to success is playing the hand you were dealt like it was the hand you wanted." I had to really think if there was truth to that.

During my recovery of scoliosis back surgery 13 years ago I was miserable, yet I don't regret what I went through. I remember lying on the floor in the bathroom, for what seemed like days, unable to eat or poop, but yet I seemed to have no problem dry-heaving into the toilet. Fear crept in and I thought I might never make it up off the floor and care for my young boys again.

I needed faith, which is another way of having confidence that God IS and God cares. So I said the simplest of things lying there on the bathroom floor: "God, I choose to receive the peace You give and not the fear I feel." You "see," He tells us that He has peace to give from John 14:27: "Peace I leave with you. My peace I GIVE you. I don't give as the world does. Don't be troubled or afraid." Once I said and believed, I received.

Gracie and I talked about this kind of peace. It's something you know and not something you feel. What you know is that it will pass and you will get off the floor. It's faith to believe God is good and will use our experiences and pain to be a blessing to someone else because hope is the belief things will get better. There is a sweetness and nearness of God's grace that is hard to explain. And when I am willing to share my heart by being vulnerable and real, well it reaches into the lives of others in a deeper way and they reach into mine.

God taught me things I could never have learned any other way. Christ is the only one who can change our hearts. And when we are broken, there is this place of vulnerability where we will let Him in so we can become even more beautiful. It's part of what makes Gracie so beautiful.

Receive the peace and grace He has to give and keep on keeping on. You got this. You know grace and you can do all things He requires you to do by His grace ... everyday.