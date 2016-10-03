How often is best to visit loved one at nursing home?

Dear Carol: I've cared for my wife who has dementia for several years, but now she's begun wandering and needs constant supervision. Our kids think that both she and I are better off if we place her in a nursing home, so we are on two waiting lists.

One of the homes that we're considering has a rule that the family isn't supposed to visit for the first two weeks after the person is admitted, and after that visits should be infrequent. They say that family visits disrupt the routine that they are trying to put into place for the elder and that seeing family members simply confuses them.

The other home welcomes visits from the start, saying that while they hope the family feels comfortable leaving their loved one in their care, they like to have families help with getting the person settled and as comfortable as possible.

I hate the idea of leaving my wife in a new place and not being with her to help her settle in, but I want what is best for her. —CF

Dear CF: This is a hard time for you, and I'm sorry about the added stress, but you are wise to consider your choice of a care facility carefully.

There are two major schools of thought about visiting loved ones in a nursing home or memory care facility.

One viewpoint is that frequent visits from family members can help people settle into their new environment and understand that they aren't being abandoned. This reflects my thinking.

I firmly believe that not seeing the family on a regular basis would have been terrible for every one of my five elders who, at one time or another, lived in a nursing home. The fact that they were in a nursing home rather than their own home didn't change the way we interacted as a family.

The other viewpoint is the approach that you mentioned where nursing home and memory care facility staff tell families not to visit at all for the first two weeks and limit visits thereafter because they feel that this minimizes disruption of the residents' routines.

While I can see some valid points to their thinking, especially with people living with dementia, I personally couldn't follow those guidelines. I feel strongly that placing elders in a new living environment and then leaving them for two weeks could be frightening for them and produce feelings of abandonment. Even if people in the care home cannot identify their visitors because of memory problems, many do recognize that this person is there to support them.

Additionally, I believe that families are generally the best advocates for their loved ones and family members need to get to know the staff from the start so that everyone can work together.

If you haven't already discussed your choices with your wife's doctor, now is a good time. I'd also encourage you to contact the Alzheimer's Association in your community and speak with a social worker. Obtain as much input as you can and then talk with the nursing home administrator of the facility that insists families wait two weeks to visit and see if some type of compromise can be worked out. If you receive a "rules are rules" response, then it's up to you. Personally, I'd look for another facility.

To be fair, I've heard from people who have said that waiting a couple of weeks to visit didn't seem to harm their loved ones. That's why I suggest more input than my opinion alone. I hope that you find a good fit in a care home so that you can all feel more at peace.