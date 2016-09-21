Minnesota 4-H'ers from 86 counties brought over 2,600 exhibits, delivered over 200 public presentations and participated in dozens of group learning experiences and public performances at the 2016 Minnesota State Fair.

Throughout the year 4-H youth select project areas that reflect personal areas of interest and pursue hands on learning that is both self-directed and guided by adult volunteers. The results of their learning is exhibited at county fairs across the state and then the best from each county fair is brought to the Minnesota State Fair.

Exhibiting project work and delivering public presentations at the state fair provides youth an opportunity to both showcase their achievements as well as continue the learning through the interactive and group-based conference judging and team experiences.

Highlights this year included 198 youth from 28 counties exhibiting their engineering and problem solving skills by participating in a Rube Goldberg challenge to crush a pop can in multiple and complex steps. 2016 also saw an intentional increase in the number of 4-H members who experienced 4-H at the State Fair for the first time, bringing fresh perspectives, energy and diversity to the 4-H Building.

Wadena County had eight participants in the following areas:

• Chyna Bergman, Shop, Blue

• Jordan Brink, Photography, Blue

• Jared Evans-Maisio, Clothing and Textiles, Blue

• LaRissa Evans-Maisio, Photography, Red

• Breck Hensch, Dog, Red

• Abby Miska, Self-Determined, Blue

• Jezebel Snyder, Fine Arts, Blue

• Joshua Tabery, Flower Gardening, Red

• 4-Corners 4-H Club, Club Banner, Purple

• Wadena Juniors 4-H Club (represented by Jared and LaRissa Evans-Maisio, Community Pride, Blue

Congratulations to all the youth from Wadena County who participated in 4-H at the 2016 Minnesota State Fair.