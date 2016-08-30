Illnesses, hospitalization can permanently worsen dementia

Dear Carol: Can illnesses make someone with Alzheimer's worse? My mother had been diagnosed to be in an early stage of Alzheimer's disease but she still got along very well. Mom then developed a cold which was followed by a UTI and then pneumonia, so we had to have her hospitalized. The whole experience was terrible.

Mom's physical issues were eventually taken care of by antibiotics and she seems all right physically, but she's much more confused than before and her short-term memory has deteriorated markedly. I'm wondering what caused this big change so quickly.

The doctor said that since Alzheimer's is progressive it's hard to tell. He's guiding us toward looking for a memory unit for Mom since she lives alone and I can't quit my job to take care of her at home. We knew this would eventually come, but since her illnesses and hospitalization the need to move her is frightfully close. Is this a common occurrence? —STC

Dear STC: My heart goes out to you! To have seen your mom go through so much misery only to emerge with her dementia worsened has got to be distressing. I'm very sorry for you both.

Illness and infection, as well as broken bones, surgery and other traumatic physical challenges including bad falls, can tip a person who shows no dementia symptoms into sometimes temporary, but often permanent, cognitive decline. People like your mother who are already displaying symptoms can advance to the next stage quite abruptly.

I've had some personal experience with this. My mother-in-law was in what was probably mid-stage dementia. She developed a stubborn form of pneumonia which was cured after a long period of increasingly potent antibiotics. Following her recovery from pneumonia, however, her cognitive health was so changed that she could no longer interact with friends at the nursing home, recognize family members or take part in many of the activities she had previously enjoyed before her illness.

Hospital stays can be extremely confusing and often frightening to many elders, especially those who are already becoming disoriented by dementia. Therefore, whenever elders can be treated at home, whether that home is with the family or in a nursing home, the outcome is generally more positive than when they are hospitalized. Still, avoiding hospitals isn't always an option, as you saw, and many elders are hospitalized and come out with a good result. Others may have some confusion or even delirium for a time because of the trauma of the illness and the strange surroundings in a hospital, yet they eventually return to their normal state. Still others, like your mom, continue on with the downward spiral.

We can only do our best. Your mother would eventually have gone into this new stage no matter what you did or didn't do. The other illnesses simply hastened the process.

It's time now to listen to your doctor and move forward. Continue to do your best for her during this tough time and remember to take care of yourself along the way.

A reminder to readers as flu season approaches: If you have any reason to believe that you are coming down with the flu, stay away from elderly people in general and care facilities in particular. Infecting just one person could have disastrous effects in a group of elders. The flu shot is a must for caregivers unless there are health problems of your own that prohibit it.

Carol Bradley Bursack is the author of a support book on caregiving and runs a website supporting seniors and caregivers at www.mindingourelders.com.