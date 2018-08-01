Wadena residents perform in 'My Fair Lady'
Several members of the Berger family of Wadena perform in My Fair Lady.
Based on the George Bernard Shaw's play Pygmalion, the musical is set in London in 1913 and features a wide array of characters, from cockney street denizens to aristocratic lords and ladies and everyone in between. Come and be entertained by the many memorable songs such as "Wouldn't It Be Loverly," "I Could Have Danced All Night" and "Get Me To the Church On Time."
There is still time to catch an evening performance Thursday or Friday, Aug. 2-3 at 7:30 p.m. The Northern Light Opera Company's production concludes with a matinee at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4.