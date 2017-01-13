Acts of Solace Project seeking performers in Wadena
The Acts of Solace Project seeks performers for a public reading Feb. 4 at Cyber Cafe in Wadena.
The peer-run mental health nonprofit Wellness in the Woods is partnering with community-based theatre artist Haley Honeman to develop a performance aimed at fostering awareness about suicide in the region through true stories and monologues. This project requires a short three-day commitment from performers who will preview a first draft of the script by incorporating audience feedback for a full production in the summer.
Rehearsals are from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. The public reading is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 (actors will be called at 1 p.m.)
Those interested in performing as part of this play development reading should send a short letter of interest or resume to haleyhoneman@gmail.com. Performers of all ages, genders, races, ethnicities and experience levels are strongly encouraged to apply.
The Acts of Solace Project is largely funded by an ABCD grant from the Five Wing Arts Council.