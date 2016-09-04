Wadena native Matthew Schiller starring in the show as Mr. Van Daan, the easygoing but selfish businessman who brings his family to share the Frank's small sanctuary. Schiller will be onstage with a cast of 10 people including his wife Claire who is playing Margot Frank. Schiller's children, Adam and Maddie, will also be running the light board for this production. He is the son of Diane and Jerry Anderson of Wadena.

The Diary of Anne Frank is The Barn Theatre's final show of the 2015-16 season. This production is an intimate and highly realistic staging of The Diary of Anne Frank. Based on one of the most widely read books in the world, this newly-adapted theatrical version documents the true events of a young Jewish girl facing the extermination of her entire culture.

The New York Times noted "This new interpretation never relaxes its awareness of the hostile world beyond the attic that was the Franks' sanctuary." The audience is completely submerged in the lives of these families who, although living in desperate times, still experience the joys and disappointments of everyday life. When tragedy inevitably comes, the audience is not simply a witness, but a member of this living and breathing family that has been lost to the waves of history.

The Barn Theatre also had a display brought in from The Anne Frank Museum depicting the life and times of Anne Frank and her family. The display will be open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Sept. 6-30.

The Barn Theatre's production of The Diary of Anne Frank runs from Sept. 8-11 and Sept. 15-18. Thursday through Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday performances begin at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students. To purchase tickets please call (320) 235-9500, or go to www.thebarntheatre.com/tickets