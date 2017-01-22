Staples Area Women's Chorus presents 'Her Voice, Her Song'

Seventeen area schools have been invited to join the Staples Area Women's Chorus to participate in this annual event. The main goal of this project is to bring together women singers together to experience the joy of singing and improve musical performance skills in an inter-generational environment.

Dr. Susan Cogdill will be the Festival's Guest. Director Susan H. Cogdill serves as Assistant Professor of Music Education and Director of the Women's Choir at the College of St. Benedict and Saint John University. Additionally, she mentors music student teachers and assists the collegiate chapters of NAfME and ACDA.

She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Music Education from the University of Wyoming, Master of Music Education degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Ph.D. in Music Education also from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where she received a Hixson-Lied Fellowship.

Prior to this appointment, Cogdill served on the faculty at Doane College as the Women's Chorale conductor and co-directed the Collegiate Chorale. Cogdill has 12 years experience teaching music in public schools, the last seven of which were spent in Laramie, Wyo., where she also conducted the University of Wyoming Civic Chorale from 2007-09. She has both directed musicals and performed such roles as Mrs. Peachum in the University of Wyoming's production of The Beggar's Opera and "Pitti-Sing" in Casper College's production of The Mikado.

A frequent clinician and guest conductor, Cogdill is an active member of the National Association for Music Educators, American Choral Directors Association, and Pi Kappa Lambda music honor society. Her music research has focused on motivational theories related to musical development and beliefs regarding singing ability. She has presented research at the state, national, and international levels of the National Association for Music Education, the International Society for Music Education, and The Phenomenon of Singing International Symposium.

At Her Voice, Her Song, the Staples Area Women's Chorus will serve as mentors to high school and college women by sharing their mature voices and encouraging a lifelong love of music. All singers will be challenged to raise their level of musicianship with a commitment to excellence.

There will be a concert for the public at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. at the SMHS Gymnasium. Tickets are available for purchase at the Staples World, Nelson's Insurance Agency, Markus Hair Design in Motley from the Staples Area Women's Chorus members.

For more information or questions, contact Barb Cline at (218) 894-1253 or (218) 330-3830.

This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.