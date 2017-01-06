Folk Landscapes presented by Lakes Area Music Festival

The program will include a variety of short, contrasting works from around the world. "Composers can find inspiration from various sources, but perhaps the most influential are the cultural traditions of their homeland. On this concert, audiences will hear the virtuosic fiddling in Franz Joseph Haydn's "Gypsy" trio, compare 3 Pieces by Brazilian composer Cesar Guerra-Peixe with the jazzy 3 Preludes of American George Gershwin, and enjoy traditional Transylvanian dances arranged by Béla Bartók. The second half of the program features Antonín Dvořák's most well-known chamber music work which features six musical "thoughts" alternating between melancholy an exuberant," said Lykins, Artistic Director of LAMF.

In addition to the concert, pianist Gabrielian will be teaching a masterclass for local piano students and audiences at large on Saturday, Jan. 7 from 3-5 p.m. at Lutheran Church of the Cross. The class allows audiences to witness artistic development and see how a student can learn from a master performer.

This concert will also be performed at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6 at the Woman's Club of Minneapolis where the Lakes Area Music Festival is currently Artists in Residence.

The Lakes Area Music Festival brings over 130 musicians from around the country for three weeks of classical music performance in the Brainerd Lakes Area, including chamber music, symphonic orchestra, opera, and ballet. The collaborative roster includes talent from ensembles and conservatories such as the Minnesota Orchestra, St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, New World Symphony, Metropolitan Opera, Minnesota Opera, Juilliard School, Eastman School of Music, Curtis Institute, and more. With thousands in attendance each season, LAMF has become one of the most significant summertime destinations for classical music in the Midwest. For more information about the Lakes Area Music Festival, visit lakesareamusic.org.