Brass quintet kicks off concert series

They are the first performance for the Wadena Area Concert Association's 2016-17 series. Seraph Brass will be performing in Wadena at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17 at Memorial Auditorium.

Admission to Wadena Area Concert Association performances is by membership only and includes five performances. Membership also includes reciprocity performances in Alexandria, Fergus Falls, Park Rapids and Sauk Centre.

Seraph Brass is a dynamic brass quintet drawing from a roster of America's top female brass players. Committed to engaging audiences with captivating programming, Seraph Brass presents a diverse repertoire that includes original transcriptions, newly commissioned works, and well-known classics.

Some of the classics on the program are Mozart's "Queen of the Night Aria," Puccini's "Dorma," and Bernstein's "West Side Story." The quintet will be featuring a new work by Emmy Award-winning composer Anthony DiLorenzo entitled "Go!"

Duo Del Sol will perform Sunday, Nov. 20 at Memorial Auditorium. The Latin duo includes guitarist Tom Farrell and violinist Javier Orman.

Wylie and the Wild West will perform Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 at Memorial Auditorium. Wylie Gustafson, a yodeler, and his band, have played thousands of shows around the world.

Nashville-based singer and songwriter Jenn Bostic will perform Friday, March 17, 2017 at Memorial Auditorium.

The last performance of the season is A Band Called Honalee, which will perform Sunday, March 26, 2017 at Memorial Auditorium. The band plays timeless music of the 1960s.

Family, adult and student memberships are available by calling (218) 371-9487 or purchasing at the door of the concert.