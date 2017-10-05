Entertainment briefs - Oct. 5 edition

Wadena County on MNopedia.org: Fur Trade Era excavations in Wadena County

Over the last several years, the Wadena County Historical Society has received grants that have made possible the excavations of three historic sites in Wadena County. Summaries of these excavations are now available online at MNopedia.com. Articles about Joseph Reaume's Trading Post and the Cadotte Post have already been posted. A third, Little Round Hill, will be posted soon. All provide information about the 18th century fur trade era in Wadena County.

Kirby to perform Oct. 7 at Memorial Auditorium

Scott Kirby, pianist in Mainstreet Souvenirs, will present a multimedia stage show Saturday, Oct. 7 beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the Memorial Auditorium. The performance will include live piano music, a spoken narrative and a video presentation.

This performance is part of the Wadena Concert Association program which brings a variety o performances to our area every year.

The music will feature American pop, jazz and folk music, including tunes by Scott Joplin, Stephen Foster and several other performers.The second half of the program will feature Kirby's original compositions for piano, his original paintings, old photos and a video presentation.

Kirby lives in Boulder, Colo., and divides his time between composing, painting, performing and teaching.

For more information, contact Bonnie Kingsley at (218) 371-9487.

Cultural center host mosaic table top class Oct. 7, 14

The Cultural Center in New York Mills offers a two-part mosaic table top making class over two October weekends. The first session runs Saturday, Oct. 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the second is Saturday, Oct. 14 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Participants in the class spend a couple of relaxing days assembling their mosaics out of tiles, dishes, pottery and glass. Instructor Pam Collins, a local artist from Staples, says the class is fun and stress-free and that the instructions and guidelines are simple for anyone to follow, though it is recommended for ages 14 and up.

Students will break for lunch (bring your own, or visit a local restaurant). Depending on how quickly the students are able to finish gluing their designs, the second Saturday will be used for grouting and cleaning, which may not require the full day.

Collins is mostly a self-taught artist, who, addition to working with mosaics, works in watercolors and fabric. She has studied under nationally known artists in pursuit of her favorite medium. Collins has lead numerous watercolor and mosaic workshops in her studio, at area art centers, and school districts.

The class fee is $110, or $100 for members of the Center. Students should bring an empty ice cream bucket and rags, and if desired, design ideas and any personal knick-knack or dishes to incorporate into their piece. All other materials provided.

Pre-registration is required. To reserve a spot and pay class fees, please call the Cultural Center at (218) 385-3339 and for more information, visit the Center's website at www.kulcher.org.

Cultural center hosts Pat and Donna Surface concert Oct. 14

The Cultural Center in New York Mills hosts regional sign language performer, Donna Surface, and her music man husband, Pat, on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Pat and Donna are currently performing their popular show, Remember When, which features hits from the 50s, 60s and 70s woven with riveting back-stories, relatable and hysterical husband-wife banter al la Sonny and Cher, and Donna's dramatic interpretation in Performance Sign Language. The show includes interactive segments like "Name That Tune" with prizes, and sign-alongs. All this topped off with Donna's 60s dancing, including her signature Tina Turner moves to Pat's "Proud Mary."

The Surfaces feel blessed to share beautiful spots on a lake in Ely and near the Gulf in South Venice, Fla. with their son, Trevor.

Their Remember When show benefits The Spiritwood Forget Me Not Foundation which battles Alzheimer's disease.

The concert in New York Mills begins at 7:30 p.m. with doors open at 7 p.m. Light refreshments are served and a cash bar is available. Tickets are $15 at the door, $12 in advance and $5 for students. Members of the Center get a $2 discount.

To buy tickets, please call the Cultural Center at (218) 385-3339 and for more information, visit the Center's website at www.kulcher.org.