Book Ends announces guest author Elisa Korenne

Korenne lives in rural New York Mills with husband Chris, their two young sons and two dogs. When not preparing dinner or tending children, she creates and performs music and sneaks in a few lines on her next writing project, a mystery.

Korenne has recorded a CD of her music, "Concrete," and performed around the region and the state in her one-woman show "Crazy About You," which played at the Robertson Theatre.

Book Ends plays at The Uptown in Wadena on Saturday, Oct. 14 beginning at 11 a.m. One hour of conversation about reading and writing is followed by book sales and signings and lunch. There is no charge for the event.

"We've been blessed with Minnesota's talented and best-selling authors at Book Ends," says moderator and Nimrod author Jerry Mevissen. "Authors like Charles Baxter, Faith Sullivan, William Kent Krueger, Nate Jorgenson, Mary Casanova, Candice Simar, Lorna Landvik and Will Weaver. Now it's time to showcase new talent. Elisa is a comer. Join us on Saturday, Oct. 14, and give Elisa a big Wadena welcome."

For information contact Jerry Mevissen, (219) 472-3400 or rivermanjm@gmail.com.