4th Annual barn dance set for Sept. 30
The 4th Annual partnership barn dance will be held Saturday, Sept. 30 for 4 to 9 p.m. at the Wadena County Fairgrounds.
The event is being held to celebrate the St. Cloud diocesan partnership with Homa Bay, Kenya and Maracay, Venezuela. The dance will begin with an outdoor mass with Bishop Kettler. A picnic meal will take place at 5 p.m. followed by the dance and kids activities at 6 p.m. Final door prizes will be awarded at 8:45 p.m. There will also be a live auction. Freewill offerings will be accepted.
For more information, call (320) 251-1100.