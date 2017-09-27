Entertainment briefs - Sept. 21 edition

Pie making class set for Oct. 23

Struggle with that perfect crust? Or just want to have a sweet treat to take home with you at the end of the night? Join us for a fun night of making pies. Participants will learn how to make a tasty crust and make two different types of pies that they will then be able to take home with them that night. Kids are welcome to attend, but must be accompanied by an adult. The class will be held Oct. 23 from 6-8 p.m. at the Sebeka School home ec room. Cost is $20. Please register by Oct. 16.

Kid's paint event slated for Oct. 11

Kids - this one is just for you! Art Bar 39 is coming to our school. Join in the fun of creating your very own painting. Choose from two separate paintings - a unicorn or a Pikachu. Too hard to choose right now? Pick when you get to the class and the artist will lead you through how to make yours just right. Pre-Register by Oct. 6. The event will be held oct. 11 from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Sebeka home ec. Room. The event will cost $15 per person.

Freezer cooking class set for Sept. 27

It's freezer cooking class time! For those unfamiliar with this concept, we will be making four meals that are freezer ready. When you decide that you would like to make them, you just have to take them out of the freezer and pop them into the oven, crockpot or microwave, depending on the meal. This session will include the following freezer meals: Three Cheese Manicotti, Chicken Pot Pie, Pizza Casserole and Sausage and Pancake Muffins. Participants will work together to make each of these meals for all in the class and everyone will get to take one serving of all four dishes home with them. Cost of the class will include all supplies and participants are asked to bring two 9 x 13 pans and a pie pan that are freezer safe. The class will be held Sept. 27 from 6-8 p.m. at the Sebeka home ec room. Cost is $55 per person. Preregister by Sept. 22.

All classes are now pre register. Please contact Raina if you want to attend a class. If you are interested in teaching a class or have a suggestion for a class for future brochures please contact Raina Connor at rconnor@sebeka.k12.mn.us or (218) 837-6574.