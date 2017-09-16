Entertainment briefs - Sept. 14 edition

Humphrey opened the tour for her new album release, The Beast and the Garden, during a concert at Bluestem Amphitheater in Moorhead with Bonnie Raitt and the Indigo Girls on Sept. 1. For this concert in New York Mills, she is joined by The Long Hairz Collective (LHC).

LHC is a project of Joe Reilly of Ann Arbor, Mich. and William Copeland of Detroit, Mich. Copeland studied at the Berkeley School of Music and continues to do the work of music, environmental policy and social justice. Reilly is the official Troubadour of National Get Outdoors Day. He is an educator, a recording artist and an environmental advocate. Together, their sound is a blend of folk and hip hop. Their albums weave together word with tone and drum beats with heartbeats.

Native American singer/songwriter Humphrey, was born and raised on an Ojibwe Indian reservation in Minnesota, the daughter of author Anne Dunn. Her father taught her to play the guitar when she was in the first grade and two years after that, she taught herself piano and began writing songs. Humphrey's music career began out of pure necessity. With two young children to care for, she began performing at coffee houses and local events. Over the years her songwriting has focused on a specific theme with a message to "Be brave and have a good journey."

Humphrey is supported in her music and environmental journey by Honor the Earth, an organization founded by activist and political candidate, Winona LaDuke. Honor the Earth is a proud sponsor of this concert.

The Sept. 23 concert in New York Mills begins at 7:30 p.m. with doors open at 7 p.m. Light refreshments are served and a cash bar is available. Tickets are $15 at the door or $12 in advance ($2 member discount), or $5 for students.

The concert is part of the Weaving Waters Fiber Arts Trail Grand Opening Weekend which lasts Friday and Saturday Sept. 22-23 and stretches from Little Falls, up to Brainerd and over to New York Mills.

To buy tickets, please call the Cultural Center at (218) 385-3339 and for more information, visit the Center's website at www.kulcher.org.

Wadena County Historical Society receives grant to present the Peltoniemi Brothers this fall

The Wadena County Historical Society has been awarded a grant from Five Wings Arts Council to present a program by Kip and Eric Peltoniemi on Friday, Nov. 3, 7 p.m. at the Robertson Theatre in Wadena. The Finnish culture is significant in Wadena County and the Peltoniemis are part of it. They were both born and raised in Wadena and each pursued a career in music and entertainment. They will return to Wadena to present a program of songs and stories from the absurd to the sublime and in the process share their knowledge of Finnish culture. While many of the programs in the 2017 Performing Arts Series have been rather serious, this one is certain to be seriously funny.

The 2017 Fall season also includes a one-woman show by Pippa White called "Voices From Ellis Island" on Oct. 6 and a lecture by Mary Meyer on "Ten Plants That Changed Minnesota" on Oct. 20.

For more information visit www.WadenaCountyHistory.org.

Fiber arts class set for Sept. 22-23

The Cultural Center in New York Mills offers three fiber arts classes in one September weekend as part of the Weaving Waters Fiber Arts Trail Grand Opening Weekend Sept. 22-23.

For just $5, crocheters can learn to make their own shopping tote from "plarn" (plastic yarn). Held on Friday, Sept. 22, from noon-2 p.m., the class is facilitated by local artist, Pam Robinson. Robinson is a center volunteer and a member of the weekly fiber arts group, Sit-n-Stitch. Participants learn to make plarn from plastic grocery bags and start crocheting their tote during the two-hour class. Each participant is asked to bring a plastic bag full of bags to make plarn, and either a size I, K, or J hook. A crochet hook may be borrowed for the duration of the class. Students should already be proficient at single, half-double, and double crochet stitches.

Two additional classes will be offered on Saturday, Sept. 23. First is a knitting class for beginners which utilizes the nifty knitting loom. Taught by local Sit-n-Stitcher, Shelley Johnson, the class costs $10 ($9 for members). Participants utilize the Center's looms and yarn. In three hours, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., students complete a winter hat for a child.

The second Saturday class, entitled "Working Off the Grid" is a wire felting class held from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. and costs $40 ($36 for members). Instructor Kristi Kuder is a fiber artist who applies textile processes to wire and wire mesh in response to her interest in humanity's biased, vague and conflicting facets. Course participants work with deconstructed aluminum wire mesh and felt the fibers to create beautiful, airy bowls or wall hangings. Students should bring leather work gloves and eyebrow tweezers. All other materials are provided.

These classes are part of the Weaving Waters Fiber Arts Trail Grand Opening Weekend which lasts Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and stretches from Little Falls, up to Brainerd and over to New York Mills. The trail is presented by Midwest Fiber Arts Trails, which promotes the exploration the Midwest's rich textile community through the promotion of fiber arts activities and cultural tourism.

Pre-registration is requested for all classes.

To reserve your spot and pay class fees, please stop by or call the Cultural Center at (218) 385-3339. For more information, visit the Center's website at www.kulcher.org.