Halbrooks featured at next legacy event

"Minnesota's Stately Spirits" is an interactive theater at its best. The audience will learn about some of Minnesota's most renowned haunted places and experience strange phenomena these places seem to share with artifacts that have been retrieved from their sites.

Please save the date, Thursday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. where you will hear stories, see evidence, investigate phenomena, and discover books and research from locations well-documented as having a link to the dead.

We will be having a Large Print rotation on the Sept. 18. Come in and check out some new titles. Our Sound rotation will be early October.

The Friends of the Library Book Sale is coming up the first week in October. The Friends will be happy to start accepting donations at 8 a.m. Oct. 3. The sale will begin the afternoon on the 4. More specific information will be forthcoming. In addition to books, we will also take donations of movies, music and video games.

The 2017 Summer Reading Program with the theme "Reading By Design" was a huge success. 130 readers from pre-Kindergarten to high school read for a cumulative 1,710 hours! Our yearly event also includes activities and story times incorporating the current theme. Great job to all who participated! We are already making plans for next summer: "Reading Takes You Everywhere."