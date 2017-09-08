Entertainment briefs - Sept. 7 edition

“An Army Lost” is a fictional account based on this little known campaign and the first in the Fallen Timbers Series following the James family into the wilderness and across the seas during the early days of the American Republic. With the end of the Revolutionary War the far west beckons to many. Among the homesteaders, farmers, adventurers and former soldiers looking for a new life is Landis James, a veteran estranged from his Philadelphia merchant father, who settles in the Kentucky borderlands. Soon many of the newcomers are encroaching on lands ceded to the Native Americans by treaty. To the Miami, Shawnee and other native peoples this is an outright invasion.

The British still occupy Forts Detroit, Michilimackinac and Niagara in violation of the Treaty of Paris and see an opportunity to either reclaim the colonies or at the very least, establish a buffer state to protect Canada. Encouraged and armed by the British, the tribes unite to defend their homeland. In 1790, President George Washington sends an army into the wilderness north of the Ohio River to end the “troubles.” The soldiers are routed by a coalition of tribes led by the Miami War Chief, Little Turtle. In 1791, he sends a new army. Landis James, now a captain, heads north with many of his fellow Kentuckians to settle the score.

The Wadena County Museum is located at 603 Jefferson Street North, Wadena.

For more information call (218) 631-9079 or email 603wchs@arvig.net.

Discuss Archaeology in Wadena County at the Wadena County Museum Sept. 21

The Wadena County Historical Society will host a roundtable discussion about Archaeology in Wadena County on Thursday, Sept. 21 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Wadena County Museum. Artifacts from excavations in Wadena County will be on display throughout the month and will include items from the Joseph Réaume Trading Post and Little Round Hill. The Wadena County Museum is located at 603 Jefferson Street North, Wadena.

For more information visit www.WadenaCountyHistory.org.

Colin Mustful to talk about the U.S. - Dakota War of 1862 Sept. 17

Colin Mustful will talk about the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862 at the Verndale Lions Community Center on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 4 p.m. Following the free program, the Verndale Historical Society will host a roasted chicken dinner to help raise money to create a display case for a grist mill and fire pumper.

The author of several historical novels, Colin has compiled his research into one comprehensive resource titled: Confronting Minnesota’s Past: A Resource to Test Your Understanding on the U.S.—Dakota War. His published books are a unique cross-genre utilizing elements of fiction and nonfiction in order to tell compelling stories that inform and entertain. The author’s work focuses on the tragic and complicated history surrounding the largely unknown and misunderstood event of the U.S. – Dakota War of 1862. Using a variety of sources, Mustful objectively considers this important part of Minnesota history through multiple perspectives and necessary historical context. The result is an educational narrative that includes fictional drama and a thought-provoking story.

To learn more visit www.colinmustful.com or call the Wadena County Historical Society at (218) 631-9079 or email 603wchs@arvig.net.