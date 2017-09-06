Author Charles Baxter comes to Wadena

Baxter authored The Feast of Love that was adapted into a motion picture. He was a finalist in the National Book Award and has won a multitude of literary prizes and honors. Six of his short stories have been included in Great American Short Story anthologies.

"I place him in the category of celebrated Minnesota male authors like F. Scott Fitzgerald, Sinclair Lewis, Tim O'Brien, Gary Paulsen and Jon Hassler," says Jerry Mevissen, Nimrod author and moderator for the series. "We are extremely fortunate to host his visit."

Baxter's most recent publications are There's Something I Want You To Do, Gryphon, and Believers, all short story collections and available now at An Open Book in Wadena.

Aside from his literary talent, Charlie Baxter is known as an affable and approachable guy. "I'm eager to make the trip to Wadena," he says. "It's been too long."

Conversation flows Saturday from 11 a.m. until noon, followed by book sales, autographs and lunch. There is no admission charge; lunch is on you.

More information can be found at An Open Book, (218) 632-2665.