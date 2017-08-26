New books arrive at Wadena library

Adult nonfiction

"Dangerous" by Milo Yiannopoulos.

Large print fiction

"Any Dream Will Do" by Debbie Macomber, "Crime Scene" by Jonathan and Jesse Kellerman, "Dangerous Minds" by Janet Evanovich, "High Stakes" by Fern Michaels, "House of Spies" by Daniel Silva, "Paradise Valley" by C. J. Box, "The Good Daughter" by Karin Slaughter, "The Silent Corner" by Dean Koontz, "The Store" by Patterson and "Wired" by Julie Garwood.

Junior fiction

"Royal Crush" by Meg Cabot.

Easy reader

"Welcome to Aloha!" by Barbo, "Ariel and the Big Baby," "Ariel is Fearless," "Barbie Dreamtopia," "Barbie Lets Pick Apples," "Barbie The Birthday Wish," "Blaze's Big Race," "Brave Batgirl," "Flat Stanley and the Missing Pumpkins" by Houran, "Freckleface Strawberry Monster Time" by Julieanne Moore, "How to be a WWE Superstar" by Pantaleo, "In a Dark Dark Room and Other Scary Stories" by Schwartz, "Magic Carpet Race" by Finnegan, "NInja in the KItchen" by Flowers, "Secret Ninja Force" and "Shark Attack" by March and "Time for School Little Dinosaur" by Gail Herman.

Easy

"Herbert's First Halloween" and "Thanks from the Very Hungry Caterpillar" by Carle.

Book on CD

"The Teton Bunch" by Les Savage Jr. and "Trail of Shadows" by Lauran Paine.

Adult DVDs

"Boss Baby," "Gifted," "Going in Style," "The Case for Christ," "The Circle," "The Dinner," "The Fate of the Furious," "The Lovers" and "Unforgettable."