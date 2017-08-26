Entertainment briefs - Aug. 24 edition

Pre-register by visiting wadenachamber.chambermaster.com/events/details/zombie-run-856. Forms may be mailed in with a check or dropped off that the Chamber office, located at 5 Aldrich Ave. SE, Wadena.

The chamber is also seeking volunteers for the event. For more information call (218) 632-7704.

Nimrod 5K Walk/Run held Sept. 2

Sebeka Community Asset Builders are once again sponsoring the Nimrod 5K Walk/Run during Nimrod Jubilee Days. The race will start at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, with registration beginning at 7 a.m. Sign up early for pre-registration rates of $15 and a family rate of $30. Family rates are only $30 per group and can consist of parents and children 18 and under or grandparents with grandchildren 18 and under, if registered by Aug. 26. Family rates will include three t-shirts and additional t-shirts can be purchased for only $5 per person. Door prizes and refreshments will be held at the finish line after the race. The race will be held in Stigman Park in Nimrod

Contact Rachel Kern, (218) 564-6517 or rkern@sebeka.k12.mn.us to register.

Northern Lights Chorale looking for singers

Northern Lights Chorale is looking for new members. Practice starts Sept. 11, with a Winter Concert planned tentatively for Dec. 3. Learn new music, techniques and information. Practice is on Monday evenings from 7-8:30 p.m. at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Sebeka. Watch for more details or call Anne Graham if you have any questions at (218) 837-6141.

New article on MNopedia features Fur Trade Era site in Wadena County

The Wadena County Historical Society is now listed as a contributor to the state's online encyclopedia about Minnesota called MNopedia. Just this week, an article about Joseph Reaume's Trading Post was added to the website of MNopedia.org.

Wadena County contains three known fur trade era sites. One is located on private property along the Leaf River where Joseph Réaume, an independent fur trader, set up a winter camp in the late eighteenth century. The site was excavated a few years ago by archaeologists from the University of Minnesota. Artifacts from the excavations are archived at the Wadena County Historical Society. They will be on display during the month of September in conjunction with Minnesota Archaeology month.

In the near future, two more articles will be added to the site. One is about the Cadotte Post and one about Little Round Hill, both located at Old Wadena County Park.

MNopedia is an online encyclopedia about Minnesota developed by the Minnesota Historical Society and its partners. It is a free, curated, authoritative resource about Minnesota. All the articles are prepared for MNopedia by historians, consulting experts, professional writers and others who have been vetted by the Minnesota Historical Society. To view the articles visit www.mnopedia.org.