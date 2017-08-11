Entertainment briefs - Aug. 10 edition
Poetry Walk at Green Island features work of Lina Belar through Aug. 15
The poetry of Lina Belar is now being featured on a Poetry Walk at Green Island Preserve. A selection of 11 short poems, mostly about nature, are mounted at intervals along one of the trails at Green Island. The poems will be on display through Aug. 15.
Green Island is a 60 acre remnant of family farm enclosed within the city limits of Wadena. Located at 850 Scheer Drive NE, elements of Green Island are open to the public including a restful Picnic Area, a Sculpture Walk, a Meditation Hut and a Poetry Walk.