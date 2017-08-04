Entertainment briefs - Aug. 3 edition

Blessing's oeuvre is finger painted portraiture and Danz's body of work consists of figural assemblage sculptures often featuring doll parts. Both artists will showcase work from the last few years and debut several new pieces from 2017. Pairing two-dimensional paintings with three-dimensional sculpture allows viewers a fuller visual art experience.

She says of her work, "Women of color, trans women, non-binary, and disabled women (among others) don't always see themselves represented in a fair and realistic way, so I'm working to combat those inequalities in my portraits."

A gallery reception featuring an artist talk with light refreshments will be held on Friday, Aug. 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the main floor gallery. This event is free and open to all.

For more information, please call the Cultural Center at (218) 385-3339 or visit the Center's website at www.kulcher.org.

Open shoot available at Knob Hill Sportsmen's Club

Trap shooting is available for anyone who is firearm safety certified, at Knob Hill Sportsmen's Club in Wadena. Cost is $2 for students and $4 for adults and this pays for a round of shooting. Shooting will be held Aug. 10. While targets are available, shooters need to come prepared with their own eye protection, ear plugs or muffs, gun and ammo.

Please contact Raina if you want to attend a class at rconnor@sebeka.k12.mn.us or (218) 837-6574.

Wadena Rotary Corn and Chicken Feed Aug. 10

The Wadena Rotary will hold their annual Corn and Chicken Feed on Thursday, Aug. 10 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in BN Park. This is the 51st year the Wadena Rotary has hosted this popular fundraiser, all proceeds of which go to support youth and community projects. In addition to corn and chicken, there will be pie and ice cream. Take out orders are also available. Tickets can be purchased from any Wadena Rotarian or at Central Minnesota Federal Credit Union, Mid-Central Federal Savings Bank, Thrifty White Drug or Wadena State Bank. Advance tickets are $8.50 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under. At the gate the tickets are one dollar more.

Taste of Dorset runs Aug. 6

The taste of Dorset event will be held Sunday, Aug. 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., five miles east of Park Rapids on Highway 34, then a mile and a half north on Highway 226. There will be food, games the mayoral election, a parade and the new hillbilly horseshoe competition, which begins at 2:30 p.m.