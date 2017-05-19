Entertainment briefs - May 18 edition

This free Legacy Program is funded in part or in whole with money from the vote of the people of Minnesota on Nov. 4, 2008 which dedicated funding to preserve Minnesota's arts and cultural heritage.

High tunnel gardening class, kids' wet felting class set for on May 20

The Cultural Center's mission statement includes a commitment to lifelong learning, and that is being carried out in the form of two class offerings at the Center on Saturday, May 20: High Tunnel Gardening at 10 a.m. and Kids' Bubble Hands Wet Felting at noon.

Following two successful sessions of gardening classes this spring, the Center hosts the third and final class in the series on Saturday, May 20 at 10 a.m. Taught by Kathy Connell of Red Fern Gardens in Sebeka this class covers "High Tunnel Gardening." One need not have taken the first two classes in order to participate in this final session. The first two installments of this workshop series were called, "Garden As If Your Life Depended on It" and "Transplanting" and both were well attended by experienced and aspiring local gardeners.

The fee for the High Tunnel Gardening class is $5 and includes all materials. After the class ends at 11:30 a.m., Connell will take students on a field trip to the Wadena-Deer Creek Green House near the high school in Wadena. This series of gardening classes was sponsored by West Central Initiative, through their Horizons grant program.

The second class offering of the day, Kids' Bubble Hands Wet Felting with Lisa Jordan of Lil' Fish Studios in Brainerd begins at noon in the second floor open studio space at the Center and is appropriate for children age five and up. (Please note, the second floor is only accessible by stairs.)

Wet felting is a process of weaving fibers, like wool or mohair, together by wetting them and rubbing or agitating the fibers by hand. The instructor for this class is a seasoned felter--wet and dry--and will lead children in using bubbles to wet the felt and create a finished work of art to take home.

As a fiber artist, Jordan works with many fibers and natural objects to create art. Felting stones (covering a rock in felted fibers) is one of her passions. Jordan also makes a wide variety of work from birch bark canoes to weaving and stitching to printing with leaves and grasses. Jordan blogs about her work, classes, and fiber arts at www.lilfishstudios.com.

The cost for the Kids' Wet Felting class is $37 per participant ($2 discount for Center members). The class is held from noon-1:30pm. Participants are asked to bring an old towel and wear clothes that can get wet and sudsy! All other materials are included with the class fee. Pre-registration is required; minimum must be met by May 18 in order to hold class.

For more information or to register for either class, please call the Cultural Center at (218) 385-3339 or visit the Center's website at www.kulcher.org.