Registration for community events open

• Red Eye River Days Kids Triathlon - The 11th annual kids triathlon will be held Sunday, June 18 at 1 p.m. at the Sebeka Pool. All students in the schools have received information and a registration form regarding the event. A $10 registration fee is required with medals, t-shirts and many prizes for the participants to win. Please call (218) 371-8826 or email hlheino@yahoo.com for rules and registration. Pre-registration closes June 1. No race day entries. Individual and team sign ups are available. All kids 7-18 are encouraged to participate. If paying online a registration form with signature needs to still be filled out and turned in to Heidi Heino.

• Wadena Golf Youth Lessons - Students ages 5-15 are invited to learn the basics of golf with Kevin Ross, Golf Pro for Wadena's Whitetail Run golf course this summer. Sign up by calling Whitetail Run at (218) 631-7718 to participate in this program that involves fun ways to get youth started with golf. Class runs from June 9 to July 21 from 8-9 a.m. Cost is $60.

• Garden Club - Students going into grades 4-6 are invited to join the free Sebeka Garden Club. Help take care of the vegetable gardens that located at the Sebeka School and learn fun and easy ways to enjoy those vegetables. Donna Anderson, SNAP-Ed Educator for University of Minnesota Extension, will be leading participants through each class session. Classes are weather dependent and will be cancelled if it is raining. Pre-register by May 26. Class runs Fridays, June 23, 30, July 21, 28 and Aug. 11, 18 from 9-10 a.m. at the Sebeka School Gardens (inside school, across from office).

• Kids Cooking: Pizza Edition - Pizza - it's what's for dinner, or breakfast, snack or dessert. In this class students going into grades 2-6 will make a number of different "pizza" themed items. Taste testing is definitely included in this yummy class. Pre-register by May 26. Class will be held July 11 from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Sebeka School Home Ec Room. Cost is $10.

• AARP Smart Driver Classes - AARP has developed a Driver Safety course to help keep driving skills sharp for the Over 50 Groups. There is an eight-hour course for those who have never taken the Over 50 session. Taking the course allows insurance companies to give a 10 percent discount on annual auto policy premiums. The insurance companies do ask that after taking the eight-hour session a refresher of four hours be taken every three years. Classes are at the Sebeka United Methodist Church. Classes begin at 8 a.m. and coffee and snacks are provided. For more information or to sign up for a class contact Kay Oehlenschlager at (218) 472-3288. Classes will be cancelled if there are not at least four students signed up. Class is also available online at AARP.org. Current classes scheduled are May 20 (eight-hour class), June 17 (four-hour class), July 15 (eight-hour class) and Aug. 19 (four-hour class).

• Tiny Tots Storytime - Kids 2-5 are invited to join in a story and activity time at the Sebeka School Library. Each class time will include a story and craft activity suitable for the little ones that goes with the story. Bring the little ones in for this fun event. No need to sign up - join us if you can. Don't forget - lunch is offered at the school (free to kids and only $3.85 for adults) from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., so combine both of these events for a wonderful date day with your kids. Storytime will be held June 13 and 27 and July 11 from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

• Art in the Park - Young and old are invited to Art in the Park, hosted by Art Bar 39! This event will be a semi guided event where you can have your choice of paintings. There will be a range of easy to moderate painting ideas for you to choose from. So, come out and start Red Eye River Days with some artistic fun. Pre-register by June 15 (through community education website or artbar39.com). The event will be held June 16 from 3-5 p.m. at the Sebeka City Park (Main Shelter). Cost is $15 for kids, $20 for adults.

• Yard Games - Kids complaining that they don't have anything to do? Don't want to hear "I'm bored" one more time? Send them off to this fun class that will teach them how to play and score a variety of outside games. This class is for students going into 3rd-7th grade. A healthy snack will be provided at each class. Pre-register by May 26. Classes will be Tuesdays, June 6, 13, 20 and 27 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Sebeka City Park. Cost is $10.