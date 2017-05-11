'Made in Minnesota'

Adult mystery and thriller fans will find plenty of great authors, including Chuck Logan, whose book "Homefront" was made into a major motion picture in 2013. Authors Greg Gardner, Midge Bubany, Pat Dennis, Joel Arnold and Barbara Schlichting will also be there with their mysteries and thrillers.

For readers of historical fiction, author Candace Simar is a good bet. Her award-winning Abercrombie Trail series is set in 1800s Minnesota. Fans of Christian historical fiction should check out Margo Hansen's books. Other fiction writers attending are Rosemary Vaughn and Craig Nagel, and Arlean Rosemore will be there with her short story collections. Memoir and nonfiction authors who will attend include Kathy and Joel Soukup, Pam Lillehei, Quinn Nystrom, Kim Kane, and Jeanette Lukowski, while poetry lovers will want to meet Laura Hansen, Charmaine Donovan, Anthony Swann, and Evelyn Klein.

Five authors will host Children's storytime at 10:30 a.m. Starting it off will be Anishinaabe-Ojibwe storyteller Anne Dunn, who is the author of several collections of new and traditional short stories. Other storytime hosts are children's authors Shelly Boyum-Breen, Lisa Sellman, Nancy Ann and Mary Knox-Johnson.

To meet all of these great "Minnesota made" authors, stop by the Pequot Lakes Library on Saturday, May 13. The event is free and open to all.