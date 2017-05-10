Entertainment briefs - May 11 edition

Minnesota Voices is a series of free noontime programs from the Wadena County Historical Society. It features book signings and interviews with Minnesota writers and is held the third Thursday of the month at the Wadena County Museum. Next month's featured writer will be Colin Mustful. The author of several historical novels, Mustful has compiled his research into one comprehensive resource titled, "Confronting Minnesota's Past: A Resource to Test Your Understanding on the U.S. — Dakota War of 1862."

Elementary art exhibit showcases students' best

Opening Wednesday, May 10 at the Cultural Center in New York Mills is the annual Regional "Best Of" Elementary School Art Show.

A twist on the perennial exhibition, this year's show is juried by the art teachers so impressive works by the youngest budding artists among us are shown. Prizes are awarded to top students from each of the schools and a Best In Show.

About sixty pieces of excellent student art are expected for viewing in the Gallery at the Cultural Center during regular hours through Saturday, May 27. An open house reception will be held on Saturday, May 13 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. Five regional schools are participating: New York Mills, Wadena, Sebeka, Frazee and Heart of the Lakes in Perham. The exhibit is free to see and open to all.

For more information, please call the Cultural Center at (218) 385-3339 or visit the Center's website at www.kulcher.org.