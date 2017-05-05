Kind to present a program on Minnesota in World War I

Thursday: 10 a.m. — 7 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. — 5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. — 2 p.m.

On Monday, May 29, the Wadena City Library will be closed in observance of Memorial Day.

It is now National Children's Book Week. The library will celebrate by hosting second graders from WDC Elementary, with a special storytime and a bookmark contest. Please stop by and vote for your favorite bookmarks. Winners in six categories will receive a certificate and an author-signed book provided by An Open Book.

Arn Kind will present a program on Minnesota in World War I: The Great War at the Robertson Theatre on Tuesday, May 9, at 1 p.m. 2017 is the 100th anniversary of America's entry in WWI, so join Kind for a unique living history experience. Learn about the causes of the war, why Americans got involved, strategies used to win the war, the role women played and the life of a typical Minnesota soldier in this exciting living history program. This program is funded by the Minnesota Legacy Amendment, and is open to the public.

The Friends of the Library Spring Used Book Sale will be held at the Wadena Depot Tuesday, May 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. and Wednesday and Thursday, May 17 and 18, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Bring any books you wish to donate to the sale to the Depot on Tuesday, May 16, starting at 8:30 a.m. Encyclopedias, magazines, National Geographics and Readers' Digest books will not be accepted. Books will be priced at $1 for hardcovers and $.50 for paperbacks.

The library will host its beginning computer workshop "COMPUTER ONE" on Saturday, May 20 at 11 a.m. This very informal class will start with the basics of using the keyboard and mouse, exploring the desktop and also using the Internet and email. Space is limited, so please stop by or call the library to make a reservation.

On Monday, June 5 at 2 p.m., the Wadena City Library will kick off its Summer Reading Program with a special event in WDC Elementary's gymnasium. The University of Minnesota Zoology department will bring its live animal show "Raptors of Minnesota" to town, featuring majestic hunting birds of our state. This free, all-ages show will provide education and an up-close look at such creatures as the peregrine falcon, the great horned owl and a special encounter with an American bald eagle.

The Summer Reading Program runs June 5 to July 29 and is open to all infants, children and teenagers up to entering 12th graders. Participants can log the amount of time they spend reading, and if they reach their goal of 10 hours (20 hours for older kids), they will be entered in a drawing to win prizes, such as T-shirts, toys or books. Remember, reading helps prevent "summer slide!" Please stop by the library, or go to our website at www.krls.org for more information.

Adult fiction

"A Simple Favor" by Darcey Bell. She's your best friend. She knows all your secrets. That's why she's so dangerous. A single mother's life is turned upside down when her best friend vanishes in this chilling debut thriller in the vein of Gone Girl and The Girl on the Train. It starts with a simple favor—an ordinary kindness mothers do for one another. When her best friend, Emily, asks Stephanie to pick up her son Nicky after school, she happily says yes. Nicky and her son, Miles, are classmates and best friends, and the five-year-olds love being together—just like she and Emily. A widow and stay-at-home mommy blogger living in woodsy suburban Connecticut, Stephanie was lonely until she met Emily, a sophisticated PR executive whose job in Manhattan demands so much of her time. But Emily doesn't come back. She doesn't answer calls or return texts. Stephanie knows something is terribly wrong—Emily would never leave Nicky, no matter what the police say. Terrified, she reaches out to her blog readers for help. She also reaches out to Emily's husband, the handsome, reticent Sean, offering emotional support. It's the least she can do for her best friend. Then, she and Sean receive shocking news. Emily is dead. The nightmare of her disappearance is over. Or is it? Because soon, Stephanie will begin to see that nothing—not friendship, love, or even an ordinary favor—is as simple as it seems.

"A Perfect Obsession" by Heather Graham, "All By Myself, Alone" by Mary Higgins Clark, "All You Need" by Lorelei James, "Almost Missed You" by Jessica Strawser, "Any Day Now" by Robyn Carr, "Before This is Over" by Amanda Hickie, "Dangerous Games" by Danielle Steel, "Fast and Loose" by Stuart Woods, "Forever a Hero" by Linda Lael Miller, "It Happens All the Time" by Amy Hatvany, "Mangrove Lightning" by Randy W. White, "Million Dollar Cowboy" by Lori Wilde, "Murder on the Serpentine" by Anne Perry, "My Italian Bulldozer" by McCallby Smith, "Once in a Blue Moon Lodge" by Lorna Landvik, "One Perfect Lie" by Lisa Scottoline, "Sandpiper Cove" by Irene Hannon, "Song of the Lion" by Anne Hillerman, "The Black Book" by Patterson/Ellis, "The Burial Hour" by Jeffery Deaver, "The Ebb Tide" by Beverly Lewis, "The Finishing School" by Joanna Goodman, "The Horse Dancer" by JoJo Moyes, "The Fix" by D. Baldacci, "The Promise Girls" by Marie Bostwick and "You'll Think of Me" by Robin Lee Hatcher.

Youth fiction

"Strange the Dreamer" by Laini Taylor, "Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" by Twain, "Champion" and"Legend" by Maria Lu, "Cinder" by Marissa Meyer, "Fairest," "Heartless" and "Scarlet" by Marissa Meyer, "If I Stay" and "Where She Went" by Gayle Forman, "Paper Towns" by Jane Green, "Son" by Lois Lowry, "The 5th Wave," "The Last Straw" and "The Infinite Sea" by Rick Yancy.

Graphic novel

"Wrinkle in Time" by Madeleine L'engle. It was a dark and stormy night; Meg Murry, her small brother Charles Wallace, and her mother had come down to the kitchen for a midnight snack when they were upset by the arrival of a most disturbing stranger. "Wild nights are my glory," the unearthly stranger told them. "I just got caught in a downdraft and blown off course. Let me sit down for a moment, and then I'll be on my way. Speaking of ways, by the way, there is such a thing as a tesseract." A tesseract (in case the reader doesn't know) is a wrinkle in time. To tell more would rob the reader of the enjoyment of Miss L'Engle's unusual book. A Wrinkle in Time, winner of the Newbery Medal in 1963, is the story of the adventures in space and time of Meg, Charles Wallace, and Calvin O'Keefe (athlete, student, and one of the most popular boys in high school). They are in search of Meg's father, a scientist who disappeared while engaged in secret work for the government on the tesseract problem. A Wrinkle in Time is the winner of the 1963 Newbery Medal.

Adult non fiction

"Four Minute Fit" by Siphiwe Baleka, "20 Ways to Make Every Day Better" by Joyce Meyer, "A Meatloaf in Every Oven" by Brank Bruni, "Antiques and Collectibles, 2018," "Beginning Beekeeping" by Phillips, "Drain the Swamp" by Ken Buck, "Gary Player's Black Book, "Good Soil," "Quick and Easy Ketogenic Cooking" by Emmerich, "Old School Live in the Sane Lane" by Bill O'Reilly, "Secret Service Dogs" by Maria Goodavage, "Shattered" by Allen and Parnes, "Star Wars, The Visual Encyclopedia" "The 30 by Day Ketogenic Cleanse," "The Foodscape Revolution" by Brie Arthur, "The Gatekeepers" by Chris Whipple, "The Nordic Way" by Astrup, Brand-Miller and Bitz, "The Outdoor Adventure Cookbook," "Three Minutes to Doomsday" by Joe Navarro, "Train Smart, Run Forever" by Pierce and Murr, "The Inner Life of Cats" by Thomas McNamee, "The Spider Network" by David Enrich and "Wit and Wisdom from the Garden" by Emily Mills.

Biographies

"Arnie" by Tom Callahan, "Born Bright" by Nicole Mason, "Dig if You Will the Picture" by Greenman, "Nevertheless" by Alex Baldwin, "Perfect Strangers" by Roseann Sdoia, "Strangers Tend to Tell Me Things" by Amy Dickinson, "The Icon Hunter" by Hadjitofi and "The Most Beautiful" by Mayte Garcia.

Large print fiction

"A Million Little Things" by Susan Mallery, "A Voice in the Night" by Andrea Camilleri, "All By Myself Alone" by Mary H. Clark, "Banana Cream Pie Murder" by Joanne Fluke, "Beloved Poison" by E. S. Thompson, "Fallout" by Sara Paretsky, "Forever a Hero" by Linda Lael Miller, "If I'm Found" by Terri Blackstock, "If Not for You" by Debbie Macomber, "Into the Sunset" by Jackson Gregory, "Journey's End" by Renee Ryan, "Man Overboard" by J. A. Jance, "Of Stillness and Storm" by Michele Phoenix, "Red Clover Inn" by Carla Neggers, "Sunrise Canyon" by Janet Dailey, "The Black Book" by Patterson and Ellis, "The Burial Hour" by Jeffrey Deaver, "The Cutthroat" by Clive Cussler, "The Ebb Tide" by Beverly Lewis, "The Fix" by D. Baldacci, "The Giver" by Lois Lowry, "The Horse Dancer" by JoJo Moyes, "The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane" by Lisa See, "The Twelve Lives of Samuel Hawley" by Hannah Tinti, "The Women in the Castle" by Jessica Shattuck, "Vicious Circle" by C.J. Box and "Winter Kill" by Bill Brooks.

Junior fiction

"Goddess Girls Nyx the Mysterious" by Holub, "The Case of the Wandering Goats" (Hank the Cowdog) by Erickson, "Horizon" by Scott Westerfeld and "In Over Their Heads" by Margaret Peterson Haddix.

Junior non fiction

"Another Book About Design: Complicated Doesn't Make it Bad" by Mark Conyea and "It's Your World" by Chelsea Clinton.

Easy reader

"JoJo and the Big Mess" and "JoJo and the Magic Trick" by O'Connor, "Splendid Sea Creatures" by Brown and "Stars and Galaxies" by James Buckly, Jr.

Easy

"Backhoe Joe" by Lori Alexander, "Bently and Egg" by William Joyce, "Bunny's Book Club" by Arnie Silvestro, "Book" by David Miles, "Curious George Museum Mystery" by Anna Meier, "Egg" by Kevin Henkes, "Everybunny Dance" by Ellie Sandall, "Froggy Goes to Grandma's" by Jonathan London, "How to Build a House" by Lacey Saskid, "Little Frog and the Spring Polliwogs" by Jane Yolen, "Maisy Goes to the Local Bookstore" by Lucy Cousins, "Mighty Mighty Construction Site" by Rinker and Lichterheld, "On Duck Pond" by Jane Yolen, "Poppy Goes to the Library" by Dan Gutman, Tim Bowers, "Spring for Sophie" by Yael Werber, "The Construction Alphabet Book" by Jerry Pallotta, Rob Boster, "The Dot" by Peter Reynolds, "There was An Old Lady That Swallowed a Chick" by Lucille Colandro and "Thunder Underground" by Jane Yolen.

Book on CD fiction

"Bear Town" by Fredrik Backman, "The Fix" by David Baldacci, "The Lost Order" by Steve Berry and "Vicious Circle" by C. J. Box.

Book on CD junior

"Beauty and the Beast Lost in a Book" by Jennifer Donnelly.

Book on CD nonfiction

"No one Cares About Crazy People" by Ron Powers.

DVDs Adult

"Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," "Hidden Figures," "Irving Berlin's Easter Parade," "Lion," "Patriots' Day" and "Rogue One."

Junior DVDs

"A Monster Calls," "It's the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown" and "Sing."