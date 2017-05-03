Center hosts annual garden party fundraiser and auction

At the event, attendees can expect a variety of fun fundraising activities. All communities and interested persons are welcome to come eat, drink, bid and be merry. The public is asked to kick off their Cinco de Mayo celebration while supporting Cultural Center programs and regional artists. There are many ways to be a part of the fun.

The festivities include a "Celebrate the Local" artist silent auction with 50 percent of proceeds going back to the artist; a live auction with artist-painted garden furniture, lawn games, fly fishing excursions, a "golden ticket" pass to the Center and more; a wine and plant grab; a fifty-fifty split the pot; and a new "Support the Center for a Day" initiative.

The silent auction concludes during the Garden Party, but has already started at the Center. The artwork created by local artists are on display in the gallery all week before the Cinco de Mayo merrymaking! Gallery viewers can sign up for bid numbers and get a jump on the bidding. Buy now at a special price if you must have a favored piece. The live auction will begin at 6:45 p.m.

The Garden Party is free to attend, but bring some cash for food, drinks, and fun!.The party goes from 6 to 8 p.m. and will include a cash bar and Cinco de Mayo themed brat bar for sale including Mills Locker Plant brats and Dean's Country Market buns, along with rice, beans, chips, salsa and guacamole from The Otter.

For more information, please call the Cultural Center at (218) 385-3339 or visit the Center's website at www.kulcher.org.