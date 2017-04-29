Entertainment briefs - April 27 edition

The book is a short read. Johnson speaks from his personal point of view and lays out his argument that fatherless homes are becoming an epidemic in the United States of America. This is an issue he strongly believes in and he uses quotes from the scripture to remind readers what a father should truly be like. By sharing intimate details of his life Johnson creates a connection with his readers.

For more information, visit Johnson's website at .https://fatheringthefather.wixsite.com/mysite.

Fargo-Moorhead Gay Men's Chorus to Perform April 30

On Sunday, April 30 at 3 p.m., the Cultural Center in New York Mills welcomes the Fargo-Moorhead Gay Men's Chorus to perform their spring concert, Memories and Momentum: Best of FMGMC.

The program is held in the James W. Mann Center for Performing Arts at the New York Mills Public School and includes traditional folk songs ("Down in the Valley"), choral masterpieces (Franz Biebl's "Ave Maria"), epic modern canticles (Eric Whitacre's "Lux Aurumque"), and contemporary favorites (Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah").

This performance in New York Mills is the second of three concerts in FMGMC's spring concert series—the other two shows are in the Fargo-Moorhead area—and sixth of seven performances in the Cultural Center's spring concert series. Local substitute teacher, Derek Henderson is proud to be representing both the Center and FMGMC on April 30. This spring series is the culmination of the fourth season for FMGMC.

Tickets are $15 at the door, $12 in advance, $5 for students, and members of the Center get $2 off those prices. Admission proceeds benefit the Cultural Center.

Adult Paint Night slated for May 6

Call a babysitter, grab a friend and head out for a night on the town. We will once again be hosting another paint night at the Sebeka Event Center, this time hosted by Art Bar 39 and local artist, Michelle Fitzsimons.

The painting is titled "Sunflowers" and will be a great way to kick off the summer season. The painting party will be held May 6 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Sebeka Event Center. Cost is $35 per person. Pre-Register by April 28 (through community education or on Art Bar 39's website). A minimum of 10 people is required to hold the event.

Herb garden planting on tap May 11

Join Master Gardener Kyle Schultz as she helps you plant a basic herb garden for use in your own home. Plant herbs such as oregano, basil, sage, dill and maybe another surprise herb thrown in. All materials are provided, so come out, get your hands dirty and learn how to grow herbs that you can cook with.

The planting night will be held May 11 from 6-7 p.m. at the Sebeka School Ag. room. Use the door next to garage door on south east end of the school.

Cost is $20 per person. Pre-Register by April 28. A maximum of 12 participants is allowed.

Northern Lights Chorale performs April 30

Northern Lights Chorale will be performing it's Spring concert April 30 at 3 p.m. at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Sebeka and at 7 p.m. at Robertson Theatre at Wadena-Deer Creek Middle/High School.

These concerts are free for everyone who enjoy listening to local signers who put on a good concert.