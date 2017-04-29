'A Night in New York' brought to WDC Prom Saturday night

The benches for Sam Kelderman and Lance Pierce were placed in Central Park. Kelderman, who passed away in 2016, and Pierce, who passed away in 2014, would've been seniors this year; their classmates honor them with the benches purchased last year.

120 students participated in Saturday night's Grand March. Afterward, friends and family had the opportunity to take photos of the prom-goers before the dance. The dance was followed by post prom, which included games and door prizes.