    'A Night in New York' brought to WDC Prom Saturday night

    By hbull on Apr 29, 2017 at 1:16 p.m.
    Jonathan Pantages pretended to be embarrassed as his date, Ellie Miron, showed off her guns. Heather Bullock/Wadena Pioneer Journal.1 / 6
    After they had their turn, prom attendees cheered for their classmates while they walked down the runway. Heather Bullock/Wadena Pioneer Journal.2 / 6
    WDC's senior boys posed by the benches which honored two of their classmates, Sam Kelderman and Lance Pierce, who passed away. Heather Bullock/Wadena Pioneer Journal.3 / 6
    Konnor Stueve escorted Jessalynn Rondestvedt down the runway at Grand March Saturday evening. Heather Bullock/Wadena Pioneer Journal.4 / 6
    Katlyn Heaton looked a little nervous as her date, Andrew McCullough, picked her up and carried her down the stairs at WDC's Grand March. Heather Bullock/Wadena Pioneer Journal.5 / 6
    Madi Phillips dipped her date, Cody Wedscheid Saturday evening. Heather Bullock/Wadena Pioneer Journal.6 / 6

    Wadena-Deer Creek School held their prom Saturday, April 22, in the gymnasium of the school. The theme was 'A Night in New York' and included the city skyline, the statue of Liberty, Central Park and the Brooklyn Bridge, which acted as the runway for prom attendees during Grand March.

    The benches for Sam Kelderman and Lance Pierce were placed in Central Park. Kelderman, who passed away in 2016, and Pierce, who passed away in 2014, would've been seniors this year; their classmates honor them with the benches purchased last year.

    120 students participated in Saturday night's Grand March. Afterward, friends and family had the opportunity to take photos of the prom-goers before the dance. The dance was followed by post prom, which included games and door prizes.

