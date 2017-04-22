Entertainment briefs - April 27 edition

The program is held in the James W. Mann Center for Performing Arts at the New York Mills Public School and includes traditional folk songs ("Down in the Valley"), choral masterpieces (Franz Biebl's "Ave Maria"), epic modern canticles (Eric Whitacre's "Lux Aurumque"), and contemporary favorites (Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah").

This performance in New York Mills is the second of three concerts in FMGMC's spring concert series—the other two shows are in the Fargo-Moorhead area—and sixth of seven performances in the Cultural Center's spring concert series. Local substitute teacher, Derek Henderson is proud to be representing both the Center and FMGMC on April 30. This spring series is the culmination of the fourth season for FMGMC.

Tickets are $15 at the door, $12 in advance, $5 for students, and members of the Center get $2 off those prices. Admission proceeds benefit the Cultural Center.

Adult Paint Night slated for May 6

Call a babysitter, grab a friend and head out for a night on the town. We will once again be hosting another paint night at the Sebeka Event Center, this time hosted by Art Bar 39 and local artist, Michelle Fitzsimons.

The painting is titled "Sunflowers" and will be a great way to kick off the summer season. The painting party will be held May 6 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Sebeka Event Center. Cost is $35 per person. Pre-Register by April 28 (through community education or on Art Bar 39's website). A minimum of 10 people is required to hold the event.

Herb garden planting on tap May 11

Join Master Gardener Kyle Schultz as she helps you plant a basic herb garden for use in your own home. Plant herbs such as oregano, basil, sage, dill and maybe another surprise herb thrown in. All materials are provided, so come out, get your hands dirty and learn how to grow herbs that you can cook with.

The planting night will be held May 11 from 6-7 p.m. at the Sebeka School Ag. room. Use the door next to garage door on south east end of the school.

Cost is $20 per person. Pre-Register by April 28. A maximum of 12 participants is allowed.