NYM Cultural Center to host self-care session Feb. 25

Participants will experience self-care, reflect and be inspired to bring their new practices home. Moore helps students find awareness of the body's sensations through gentle postures and deep breathing. She teaches listening to emotions and thoughts with compassion. She encourages inviting the transformative power of love into one's life and reflecting upon and integrating experiences with others.

The retreat includes healthy refreshments which are included in the retreat fee. Cost is $40 for the public and $35 for members of the Center. This retreat is open to adults and mature teens.

Registration is required by Feb. 20. Minimum number of students must be met in order to hold retreat.

For more information please call the Cultural Center at (218) 385-3339 or visit the Center's website at www.kulcher.org.