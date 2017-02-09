Author Candace Simar to be featured at Book Ends Saturday

Simar is this month's featured author at Book Ends, a monthly program connecting writers with readers. She has been invited to Wadena

Book Ends, the monthly meet-the-author event hosted by An Open Book, welcomes Simar to Wadena Saturday. The event is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at The Uptown in Wadena.

Shelterbelts chronicles the life of a community struggling to return to normal after war, true to history while rich in the complications of the human spirit. Tia Fiskum, the old maid of Tolga Township, yearns to retain her hold on the family farm after her shell-shocked brother returns from World War II. The neighbor she hopes to marry chooses a town girl for his new wife.

The Potato King listens to the radio preacher and prays for a miracle. Eddy Root fears a return to the asylum. A German war bride struggles to find acceptance in this tight-knit Scandinavian community. Woven throughout is the man who walks lizards, a grieving father, a disillusioned pastor and the neighborhood gossipmonger

The discussion wraps up with book sales and autographs and lunch at noon. There is no charge for the event. Lunch is encouraged but not provided.

Book Ends is a monthly program connecting writers with readers. On second Saturdays, we invite an author to be interviewed, read a short portion of his/her book, answer questions from the floor and autograph/sell books.

For more information, go to anopenbookmn.com or call Gillette Kempf at (218) 632-2665.