Entertainment briefs - Feb. 9 edition

The exhibition features the paintings of Elle Hettinger, a regional artist who lives in Orono, Minnesota. After suffering a series of illnesses years ago, Hettinger took classes at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design (MCAD) in drawing, watercolor, acrylic, encaustic, and printmaking, among others.

Says Curatorial Coordinator, Derek Henderson, "Elle's work not only has a Valentine's sort of feel, which appeals to a wide audience, but captures the essence of what it means to pour one's heart and soul into one's creative endeavors."

In 2016 Hettinger was a member of the Women's Art Institute at St. Catherine's University. She has previously shown at Scarborough Fair in St. Paul, the Minneapolis Women's Club and US Bank Headquarters in downtown Minneapolis.

"Art initially provided me with therapeutic, meditative, healing qualities and now I have certainly come to look at the world through so many lenses and with a totally different set of eyes," says Hettinger.

The Gallery Reception for this show is on Thursday, Feb. 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. Light refreshments are served and guests are encouraged to stay at the Center for Open Mic Night, which follows from 7 to 9 p.m. Both events are free and open to all.

The Heart of Art opened on Feb. 1 and continues through Saturday, March 4. It is free to view during regular Cultural Center hours (Wednesdays and Thursdays 10-7, Fridays 10-5 and Saturdays 10-3).

For more information please call the Cultural Center at (218) 385-3339 or visit the Center's website at www.kulcher.org.

Elmer's Summer Melodrama Actor Auditions Set for Feb. 18

Auditions for the 2017 Summer Melodrama Dinner Theater shows at Elmer's Texas Barbeque, Battle Lake, this summer will be held Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Spot in downtown Fergus Falls, by the Fergus Falls Funtastics Theatre Troupe.

Actors can arrive anytime between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and be prepared to read some lines and do some spontaneous acting. Actors must be at least 16 and available for weekday evening rehearsals prior to performances.

Each show will run four weeks, one in June and one in July, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. Actors are paid a stipend per show plus tips.

Joining the Funtastics in making her melodrama directing debut is Diane Prischmann, retired Fergus Falls English teacher and director. She joins Laura Johnson in directing shows this year.

The Funtastics have a new website, www.FergusFuntastics.com, and are on Facebook. For those who can't make the auditions, alternative options are available by calling (218) 205-4178.