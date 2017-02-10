Elmer's Summer Melodrama Actor Auditions Set for Feb. 18

Actors can arrive anytime between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and be prepared to read some lines and do some spontaneous acting. Actors must be at least 16 and available for weekday evening rehearsals prior to performances.

Each show will run four weeks, one in June and one in July, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. Actors are paid a stipend per show plus tips.

Joining the Funtastics in making her melodrama directing debut is Diane Prischmann, retired Fergus Falls English teacher and director. She joins Laura Johnson in directing shows this year.

The Funtastics have a new website, www.FergusFuntastics.com, and are on Facebook. For those who can't make the auditions, alternative options are available by calling (218) 205-4178.