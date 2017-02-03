Computer workshop set for Feb. 25 at Wadena library

Thursday: 10 a.m. — 7 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. — 5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. — 2 p.m.

Snow Time to Read has been going on for four weeks now and will continue until March 31. It is not too late to register. If you participated last year, you are already registered; otherwise, you can register online or stop in at the library and we will help you get set up to participate. There is a small registration gift for all participants.

The library will finally have its beginning computer workshop "Computer One" on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 11 a.m. This very informal class will start with the basics of using the keyboard and mouse, exploring the desktop and also using the Internet and email. Space is limited, so please stop by or call the library to make a reservation.

Representatives of the Kitchigami Library System are headed to the Capitol in March and we would like your help. Please stop by the library to fill out a postcard telling the State of Minnesota why you love libraries. Collected entries will be given to your elected officials so they can be aware of how much your local library means to you.

Here are new additions to the Wadena City Library's collection:

Adult fiction

"The Day I Died" by J. R. Tuorila. As soon as the troops were out of Paul's chopper, the recovery team got on board and Paul pulled in power to lift off. As the helicopter got airborne, Paul recalled that the whole side of the mountain west of the LZ lit up like a Christmas tree. The VC had opened up on Paul's chopper with everything they had. As he tried to climb, the helicopter began to lose power. Paul had run out of ideas as he felt the bullets passing next to his body and face. It was like being in a hailstorm inside the cockpit Most of us never have the opportunity to test the strength of our wills against the most life-threatening adversary. The Day Paul Died is the true story of a Marine American hero who, through stubbornness, determination, love, and patriotism, survives five years of near total isolation and brutal captivity at the hands of the North Vietnamese during the Vietnam War. This is a story that every American should read and about how one's faith in God can sustain us through pain, suffering, and the most inhumane conditions. Paul's will to live, the support of his fellow prisoners, and the love of his family are a living testament of the Marine code, Semper Fidelis.

"Wrong Turns" by Bob Riepe. It is April 1879 as a parade of horse-drawn buckboards and covered wagons rumble northward from Iowa toward Otter Tail County, Minnesota, on a quest for success and wealth. At the helm of the lead wagon is forty-three-year-old Harvey Reavis Stull, a Civil War vet desperate to start anew and make his wife, Josie, happy. But as Harvey is about to discover, sometimes things do not turn out the way one imagines. As the wagon train arrives in New York Mills, Harvey and Josie immediately attempt to make the best of things in a town with nothing more than a few dilapidated boarding houses, a rickety hotel, and a general store built around three sawmills. But when continued challenges test Harvey's character and strain his marriage, he decides to return to Iowa without any idea that his fate is about to change again. In this historical tale based on true events, an Iowa farmer embarks on a search for a new beginning in Minnesota where he must face the consequences for his decisions.

"Below the Belt" by Stuart Woods, "Expecting to Die" by Lisa Jackson, "In the Shadow of Denali (Book 1) by Patterson and Woodhouse, "Never Never" by Patterson/Fox, "Power Game" by Christine Feehan, "The Day I Died" by J. R. Tuorila, "The Rising" by Heather Graham, John Lard, "Wrong Turns" by Bob Riepe and "Wyoming Brave" by Diana Palmer.

Large print fiction

"Below the Belt" by Stuart Woods, "Crash and Burn" by Fern Michaels, "In the Shadow of Denali" by Peterson and Woodhouse, "Island of Glass" by Nora Roberts, "My Valentine" by Tracie Peterson, "Never Never" by Patterson/Fox, "Order to Kill" by Vince Flynn by Kyle Mills, "The Mistress" by Danielle Steel, "The Sleeping Beauty Killer" by Mary Higgins Clark, "When all the Girls Have Gone" by Jayne Ann Krentz and "Wyoming Brave" by Diana Palmer.

Non-fiction

"Minnesota Road Atlas."

Book on CD

"House of Robots Robot Revolution" by James Patterson (Junior) and "Turbo Twenty Three" by Janet Evanovich.

Graphic novels

Pokemon Adventures Black and White."

Junior fiction

"Alicia Snow Queen Fairy" by Meadows, "Bad Kitty goes to the Vet" by Bruel, "Bollywood Burglary" by Stilton, "Candy Fairies Mini Sweets" by Helen Perelman, "Dogman Unleashed" by Dan Pilkey, "Gabriela" — American Girl by Harris, "Moby Shindoi Ninja on the Farm" by Flowers and "The Longest Day — Seekers" by Erin Hunter.

Easy

Curious George and the Sleepover" by Perez, "How do Dinosaurs Choose their Pets" by Yolen, "Code Racers" —by Man-Kong, "My Visit to the Doctor" by Man-Kong and "Pete the Cat" and "Five Little Cats" by James Dean.

Easy reader

"All About Bats" by Jenner, "Batman- Lego Rise of the Rogues" by Davies, "Beauty and the Beast," Beauty and the Beast Belles's Story" by Lagonegro, "Blaze Loves to Race!" by Tillworth, "Curious George and the Sleepover" by Perez, "Danny and the Dinosaur and the Girl Next Door" by Syd Hodd, "Finding Dory: Big Fish, Little Fish" by Christy Webster, "Magical Mermaids" by Swenlin, "Niniago" by Kate Howard, "Ninja on the Farm" by Flowers, "Ninja Turtles Bug Battle" by Manqual, "Poppy and Branch's Big Adventure" by Miller, "Pua and Heihei" by Rillworth, "Race for the Stars" by Liberts, "Rappy goes to the Supermarket" by Gutman, "Robin to the Rescue" by Tracey West, "Rubble's Big Wish" by Depken, "Scuffy the Tugboat" by Depken, "Spring is Here" by Kimberley Weinberger, "Star Wars: Rebel Heroes" by Last, "Star Wars: Rey to the Rescue!" by Stock, "Team Batman" by Beth Davies, "The Best Ball" by Homberg, "The Legend of Shogunyan" by Maria Barbo, "The Little Duck" by Dunn, "The Right Track" by Jordan, "Thomas and the Buzzy Bus" by Webster, "Tooth Fairy's Night" by Ransom, "Trolls" by Frank Berrios and "What is the Presidents' Job by Singer.

Adult DVDs

"Bad Moms," "Captain Fantastic" and "Jason Barne."

Junior DVDS

"Secret Life of Pets."

Music CDs

"Dig Your Roots" by Florida-Georgia Line and "Nobody But Me" by Michael Buble.