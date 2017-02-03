Entertainment briefs - Jan. 26

Soup-er Bowl Saturday will be Feb. 4 at the Wadena Elks Lodge. This is a fundraiser soup dinner for the Kruzin 4 Kidz Motorcycle Rally in Wadena. The meal will be from 4-8 p.m. It's all-you-can-eat or until the soup is gone. Shake the winter chills with a variety of warm, comforting soups and check out Kruzin 4 Kidz' new line of apparel. For more information, call (218) 462-2420 or go to Kruzin4Kidz.com or the Facebook page.