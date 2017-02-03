Entertainment briefs - Jan. 26
Kruzin 4 Kidz hosts 'Soup-er Bowl Saturday'
Soup-er Bowl Saturday will be Feb. 4 at the Wadena Elks Lodge. This is a fundraiser soup dinner for the Kruzin 4 Kidz Motorcycle Rally in Wadena. The meal will be from 4-8 p.m. It's all-you-can-eat or until the soup is gone. Shake the winter chills with a variety of warm, comforting soups and check out Kruzin 4 Kidz' new line of apparel. For more information, call (218) 462-2420 or go to Kruzin4Kidz.com or the Facebook page.
Sacred Heart School Carnival is Feb. 5
Sacred Heart Area School will have its annual school carnival Sunday, Feb. 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Staples. The carnival will have half pot Bingo, games, concessions, a cake walk, prizes and more. A raffle drawing will be at 1 p.m. at the school. A pancake and sausage breakfast is served at the church.