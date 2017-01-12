Author Lois Greiman visiting Wadena Saturday

The event is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at The Uptown in Wadena.

Greiman was born on a North Dakota cattle ranch and, after high school, moved to Minnesota where she raised and trained Arabian horses. Since then, she has been a fashion model, fitness instructor, and veterinary assistant until she found her true calling — author.

She sold her first book to Avon in 1992 and followed that with 12 historical romance novels set in medieval Scotland. She switched to mystery and has published seven books featuring detective Chrissy McMullen, who Greiman plunges into exotic and terrifying straits.

At the meet-the-author event, Greiman will chat about what inspires her writing, the necessity of research and the similarities and differences between historical romance and mystery. She will read from her recent books and answer questions from the audience. The discussion wraps up with book sales and autographs and lunch at noon. There is no charge for the event. Lunch is encouraged but not provided.

Brave the January temperatures and give Lois Greiman a warm Jack Pine welcome. For more information, go to anopenbookmn.com or call Gillette Kempf at (218) 632-2665.