Giving Tree program garners over $2,000

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Wadena City Library will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Day.

Snow Time To Read is the Wadena City Library's winter reading program for adults. The event runs from Sunday, Jan. 1 to Friday, March 31 and will conclude with a random drawing. Prizes offered include limited edition coffee mugs, hoodie sweatshirts and bookbags. Every five books read and logged will give you a chance to win.

You can participate by filling out log sheets and turning them into the library or going to our webpage at www.krls.org (under Branches/Wadena) and clicking on the link to the registration page. You may also write reviews and make recommendations for your favorite books of the winter.

We had a very successful Giving Tree program this year, with our generous patrons and the Friends of the Library donating over $2,000 to our library materials fund. This endowment ensures that we have the most sought-after books in the new year for our readers.

The library and the City of Wadena have collected hundreds of surveys over the last two months regarding the recent library expansion plans. Feedback from the community is very important to determine the best solution for improving our offerings and services, and potentially moving to a new location or remodeling our current building.

Adult fiction

"Fire in the Water" by James Alexander Thom - For famous one-armed war correspondent Paddy Quinn, this is to be his final Civil War assignment: the funeral of the assassinated President Lincoln Quinn and his new bride Felice are aboard the steamboat Sultana going up the spring-flooded Mississippi River toward Illinois to meet the Funeral Train, when their honeymoon vessel stops at Vicksburg and takes on a pathetic human cargo of 2,000 sick and ragged survivors of the hellish Andersonville prisoner-of-war camp, kept alive only by their desire to get home. Quinn's lot is now thrown in with some of the unluckiest veterans of that awful war. While he is interviewing them about life in the notorious prison, the Sultana, carrying five times its lawful number of passengers, explodes after midnight. Quinn is blown overboard with the emaciated veteran Robb Macombie, and in the worst night of his life proves himself a better man than he had ever imagined he could be. In this narrative of America's worst maritime disaster, the deepest undercurrent is the spirit of the martyred President, whom Quinn and Macombie have vowed to honor by attending his funeral even if it kills them.

"I'll Take you There" by Wally Lamb - I'll Take You There centers on Felix, a film scholar who runs a Monday night movie club in what was once a vaudeville theater. One evening, while setting up a film in the projectionist booth, he's confronted by the ghost of Lois Weber, a trailblazing motion picture director from Hollywood's silent film era. Lois invites Felix to revisit—and in some cases relive—scenes from his past as they are projected onto the cinema's big screen. In these magical movies, the medium of film becomes the lens for Felix to reflect on the women who profoundly impacted his life. There's his daughter Aliza, a Gen Y writer for New York Magazine who is trying to align her postmodern feminist beliefs with her lofty career ambitions; his sister, Frances, with whom he once shared a complicated bond of kindness and cruelty; and Verna, a fiery would-be contender for the 1951 Miss Rheingold competition, a beauty contest sponsored by a Brooklyn-based beer manufacturer that became a marketing phenomenon for two decades. At first unnerved by these ethereal apparitions, Felix comes to look forward to his encounters with Lois, who is later joined by the spirits of other celluloid muses. Against the backdrop of a kaleidoscopic convergence of politics and pop culture, family secrets, and Hollywood iconography, Felix gains an enlightened understanding of the pressures and trials of the women closest to him, and of the feminine ideals and feminist realities that all women, of every era, must face.

"Griffin" by William E. Butterworth IV, "Night School" by Lee Child, "Rules of Contact" by Jaci Burton and "When all the Girls Have Gone" by Jane Ann Krentz.

Adult non fiction

"Batman: A Celebration of the Classic TV Series" - Batman: A Celebration of the Classic TV Series is the definitive book for all fans of the popular Sixties show. Presented in a lavish hardcover edition, the book features classic images, rare stills, photography and production art and serves as the ultimate tribute for fans of the series. Now at long last, collectors and Bat-fans alike can indulge in a detailed and in-depth look at the show that inspired generations.

"The Marvel Vault a Visual History" - Ten years after its initial successful publication, The Marvel Vault returns in fully updated form. Chock-full of historic and never-before-seen memorabilia, and featuring all of Marvel's most beloved characters including Iron Man, Spider-Man and the Fantastic Four, The Marvel Vault is now better than ever! New text and images chronicle how Marvel has channeled its singular storytelling into a blockbuster movie studio, even as it has stayed true to its hallowed roots in the comics world. This updated edition features 16 new pages that cover Marvel's story from 2010 right up to the present day. But that's not all — there's also a special envelope containing reproductions of key artefacts from Marvel's illustrious history, including an early pencil sketch of Sub-Mariner and Stan Lee's original typed outline for The Fantastic Four's origin story. This is a package no Marvel fan will want to miss!

"An Extraordinary Time" by Marc Levinson, "Daily Show (the Book) An Oral History" by Chris Smith, "Fodor's Essential Caribbean," "How to Survive a Plague" by David France, "Modern Pressure Cooking" by Bren Herrera, "Southern Living 2016 Annual Recipes," "The American Fisherman" by Willie Robertson, "The Case of Beasts," "The Complete Book of Essential Oils and Aromatherapy" by Valerie Worwood, "The Road to Ruin" by James Rickards and "The Unofficial Guide to Walt Disney World 2017."

Biographies

"A Radical Faith" by Eileen Markey, "Pilgrimage — My Search for the Real Pope Francis" by Mark K. Shriver, "Rasputin" by Douglas Smith, "Settle for More" by Megyn Kelly and "Snake - The Legendary Life of Ken Stabler" by Mike Freeman.

Large print fiction

"Cakewalk" by Rita Mae Brown, "Chaos" by Patricia Cornwell, "Odessa Sea" by Clive Cussler, "Prince Lestat and the Realms of Atlantis" by Anne Rice, "Sex, Lies, and Serious Money" by Stuart Woods, "Someone to Love" by Mary Balogh, "The Trouble with Misletoe" by Jill Shalvis, "The Whole Town's Talking" by Fannie Flagg, "This Was a Man" by Jeffrey Archer and "Turbo Twenty-Three" by Janet Evanovich.

Large print non fiction

"All the Gallant Men" nu Stratton (Bio).

Book on CD

"An Amish Family Christmas" by Shellie Shepard Gray, "Because I'm Watching" by Christina Dodd, "Home" by Harlan Coben and "The Chemist" by Stephanie Meyer.

Junior book on CD

"Hero" by Jennifer Shotz.

Junior fiction

"Middle School: Dog's Best Friend" by Patterson/Tibbetts and "Mr. Nick is a Lunatic!" by Gutman.

Junior non fiction

"Pokeman Sun & Moon Strategy Guide."

Easy

"How do Dinosaurs Choose their Pets" by Yolen.

Easy reader

"Finding Dory: Big Fish, Little Fish" by Christy Webster, "Niniago"by Kate Howard, "Robin to the Rescue" by Tracey West, "Spring is Here" by Kimberley Weinberger, "Team Batman" by Beth Davies, "The Legend of Shogunyan" by Maria Barbo and "Trolls" by Frank Berrios.

DVDs

"Bad Moms" and "Captain Fantastic."

Music CDs

"Dig Your Roots" by Florida-Georgia Line.