Entertainment briefs - Dec. 22

What better way to ring in the New Year than with marches and waltzes and polkas? The Long Prairie Chamber Orchestra, joined by friends from the St. Francis Concert Orchestra, will continue the world-wide New Year's Eve concert tradition in Long Prairie. The concert will be conducted by Music Director Mark C. Graf on Saturday, Dec. 31 at the Long Prairie Grey Eagle High School. A silent auction and raffle fundraiser, with special musical entertainment sprinkled throughout, will begin at 5 p.m. The concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. and last approximately one hour. For more information, go to www.thelpco.org.