Wadena Christmas Festival is Saturday
The 41st annual Wadena Christmas Festival is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 at the Wadena-Deer Creek Elementary School.
Sponsored by the Wadena Chamber of Commerce, the annual festival includes free horse-drawn carriage rides, arts and crafts, music, food and performing artists.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with candy bags for kids.
The schedule for the entertainment in Memorial Auditorium is:
9:30-10:30 a.m. - Just for Kix
10:30-11:30 a.m. - Lea Snyder's piano students
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. - Wadena Royalty
12:30-1:30 p.m. - InMotion dance
1:30-2:30 p.m. - Julia Whynott's piano students
2:30-3:30 p.m. - Mary Beth Brockpahler's piano students