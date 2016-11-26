Search
    Wadena Christmas Festival is Saturday

    By none Today at 12:10 a.m.
    Mario Arroyo entertained the audience by playing music at the Wadena Christmas Festival. PJ file photo1 / 3
    Tay, Kyce, Jaya and Ady Jo Heier took a turn visiting with Mr. and Mrs. Claus at last year's festival. The Clauses will be available for pictures once again this year. PJ file photo2 / 3
    Several vendors sell colorful and unique Christmas ornaments at the annual festival. PJ file photo3 / 3

    The 41st annual Wadena Christmas Festival is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 at the Wadena-Deer Creek Elementary School.

    Sponsored by the Wadena Chamber of Commerce, the annual festival includes free horse-drawn carriage rides, arts and crafts, music, food and performing artists.

    Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with candy bags for kids.

    The schedule for the entertainment in Memorial Auditorium is:

    9:30-10:30 a.m. - Just for Kix

    10:30-11:30 a.m. - Lea Snyder's piano students

    11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. - Wadena Royalty

    12:30-1:30 p.m. - InMotion dance

    1:30-2:30 p.m. - Julia Whynott's piano students

    2:30-3:30 p.m. - Mary Beth Brockpahler's piano students

